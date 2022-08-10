RRB Group D 2022 Exam Mock Test Official Link Released: Phase-1 CBT from 17th to 25th August

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Mock Test Official Link Released: Railway Recruitment Board has released the official mock test link for the RRB Group D CBT 2022 Phase-1 Exam going to be held from 17 th to 25 th August 2022 for Level 1 Posts of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in Indian Railways.

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Mock Test Official Link Released: Railway Recruitment Board will conduct RRB Group D Computer Based Test (CBT) Phase-1 Exam from 17th August 2022 to 25th August 2022. For cracking the RRB Group D CBT 2022 Exam, you need to build a smart preparation strategy which must include the daily task of practicing Mock Tests. So, to enhance your chances of clearing the RRB Group D 2022 Exam we have shared the official mock test link and have prepared Mock tests based on the latest exam pattern and Syllabus. Here you can attempt the mock tests for free and can also evaluate your performance with the help of answers given at the end of every Mock Test.

The mock tests consist of questions from topics that have chances to come in the upcoming RRB Group D Exam, as these papers have been designed carefully by analyzing the latest syllabus and previous year's questions papers. The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing of the Scribe facility. The section-wise number of questions and marks are indicated below:

RRC Level 1 Posts Computer Based Test (CBT) 2022 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Science 25 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks Note: - The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type. - Each question will be of one mark each. - The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. - There will be negative marking and 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer. - The section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers. - Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them. Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

So, increase your chances of qualifying for the RRB GROUP D 2022 Exam by attempting the below mock tests.

Practice RRB Group D CBT Mock Tests with Answers and Solutions

For the ease of students, we are sharing the topics covered in each mock test. So go through the analysis first before attempting the mock tests. This way you will be able to attempt more questions in less time which will result in achieving a high score on the exam. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the PRACTICE links given below in the tables.

Practicing Mock tests can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.