RRB Group D 2022 Phase-1 Exam Dates OUT: Check Top 5 Preparation Tips to Crack CBT

RRB Group D 2022 Phase-1 Exam Dates OUT: RRB Group D 2022 Online Exam and Admit Cards release dates have been released. Check Top 5 Preparation Tips that must be followed by Railway Job Aspirants as the competition level is quite high this year due to the increased number of applicants.

RRB Group D 2022 Phase-1 Exam Dates OUT: Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB Group D 2022 Exam Dates on the official website. Computer Based Test (CBT) for CEN No- RRC- 01/2019 (Level -1 Posts) for the recruitment for various posts in Level -1 of the 7th CPC Matrix will be held in multiple phases. RRB Group D 2022 Recruitment Process shall involve Computer Based Test, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. RRB will be conducting the online Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) this year for 103769 Vacancies under Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways.

RRB Group D 2022 Phase-1 Exam Schedule

The first phase of the Exam, i.e., Phase-I will be held from 17th August 2022 to 25th August 2022 subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In order to restrict the long-distance travel of a large number of candidates, the CBT has been planned in multiple phases by grouping different RRCs. Hence, Phase-I will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising Three RRCs namely RRCs: East Central Railway, South Central Railway, and Western Railway.

RRB Group D 2022 Phase-1 Admit Card & Exam City Intimation

The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 10:00 Hrs. on 9th August 2022 on the official websites of all RRBs.

Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation LINK.

Aadhaar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry into the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card.

Since the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants, therefore, the candidates must focus on some important preparation tips while preparing for the exam. So, let’s have a look at the top 5 Preparation Tips to Crack RRB Group D 2022 CBT:

1. Build and Follow a Study Plan

For cracking RRB Group D 2022 Online Exam students must start the preparation with a Concrete Study Plan.

The important resources for creating a good study plan are the latest exam pattern and the detailed syllabus of the respective phase of the exam. Candidates are advised to follow a proper strategy and a timetable for all the three sections of the question paper which are General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning. Remember, a good study plan should be tailored in such a way that will suit your daily routine. The objective of the study plan should be to make your practice a daily procedure. Try not to flood it with various activities as it will hamper your preparation strategy.

2. Practice Previous Year Question Papers & Mock Tests Online

Candidates must make a habit of Practicing Previous Year Paper and mock test every day to improve their speed and accuracy. Try to solve lots of previous year papers as there are many questions which are repeated from previous year exams. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam. Also try to take daily 2 to 3 Online Mock Tests which will help you in solving paper quickly online, as RRB Group D 2022 Exam (CBT 1 & 2) will be conducted online mode as a multiple-choice objective based exam. Be careful in choosing the right study material for the exam. Take the help of the Best Books only for RRB Group D 2022 preparation.

3. Read Daily to Increase Knowledge

Developing a daily reading can help you in many ways during the preparation for the RRB Group D 2022 Exam. It will help you in the preparation for the General Awareness (GA) & Current Affairs section of the RRB Group D 2022 Exam. Read Magazines & Newspapers and watch news channels to keep your General Awareness up to date.

4. Create and Revise your Notes

Instead of cramming, make notes and mind maps to remember facts and simultaneously revise them frequently. Keep a notebook along with you to note down important points for all four sections. For example, make notes of shortcut methods and formulas for the Mathematics Section or make notes for important facts and dates for General Awareness & Current Affairs Section. Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefit. You have to memorize these points by revising them frequently.

5. Practice Important Topics and Strengthen Your Weak Areas

Candidates must analyze the detailed syllabus of all the three sections which are General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning, and then start preparing the important topics first, i.e., most frequently asked topics in RRB Group D 2022 Exam. Prioritizing important topics will help you in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner. After listing down the important topics, analyze your strong and weak areas. First, try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas.

Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. Make sure that you follow a proper study plan daily which should comprise of Previous Year Question Papers, Online Mock Tests, and the best study material. Daily reading, maintaining notes, and revising them on daily basis should be a part of your preparation strategy. Timely management of all these practices will definitely help you in cracking RRB Group D 2022 Exam.