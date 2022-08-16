RRB Group D 2022 Exam Begins Tomorrow for Over 1 Lakh Vacancies: Check CBT Last Minute Preparation Tips

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Begins Tomorrow for Over 1 Lakh Vacancies: Check last-minute tips for RRB Group D CBT Phase-1 Exam which will be conducted in online mode from 17th to 25th August and Phase-2 from 26th August to 8th September 2022.

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Begins Tomorrow for Over 1 Lakh Vacancies
RRB Group D 2022 Exam Begins Tomorrow for Over 1 Lakh Vacancies

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Begins Tomorrow for Over 1 Lakh Vacancies: Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct the first phase of the RRB Group D CBT Exam from 17th August 2022 to 25th August 2022. 2nd Phase will be held from 26th August to 8th September 2022.  Computer Based Test (CBT) for CEN No- RRC- 01/2019 (Level -1 Posts) for the recruitment for various posts in Level -1 of the 7th CPC Matrix will be held in multiple phases. RRB Group D 2022 Recruitment Process shall involve Computer Based Test, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.  RRB will be conducting the online Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) this year for 103769 Vacancies under Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways.

Download RRB GROUP D Previous Year Papers

As the competition level is quite high due to a large number of applicants, candidates are advised to follow the below last-minute tips to clear RRB Group D 2022 Cut-Off Marks:

1. Revise the Important Topics:

We have listed down some important topics for the RRB Group D 2022 Exam, which will help you in your last-minute preparation:

RRB GROUP D 2022 General Science (GS) Important Topics & Questions

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Important Chemistry Topics/Questions with Answers

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Important BIOLOGY Topics/Questions with Answers

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Important PHYSICS Topics/Questions with Answers

RRB GROUP D 2022 General Awareness (GA) Important Topics & Questions

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Important INDIAN POLITY Topics/Questions with Answers

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Important GEOGRAPHY Topics/Questions with Answers

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Important BOOKS & AUTHORS GA/GK Questions with Answers

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Important AWARDS GA Questions with Answers

RRB Group D 2022 Exam INDIAN RAILWAYS GA Questions with Answers

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Important COMPUTER Questions with Answers

RRB GROUP D 2022 General Intelligence & Reasoning Important Topics & Questions

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Important SERIES Questions with Answers

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Important CODING DECODING Questions with Answers
RRB Group D 2022 Exam Important ARRANGEMENT Questions with Answers

2. Time Management

You are required to allocate proper time to the sections which are your strength areas. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during the examination.

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Preparation Material
Get Free RRB Group D 2022 Exam Study Material
Check How to Clear RRB Group D 2022 Exam in First Attempt
Check RRB Group D 2022 Preparation tips & Strategy
Download Previous Year Papers of RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Exam
Practice RRB Group D Mock Tests with Answers
Check RRB Group D 2022 Exam Top 5 Daily Routine Practices to crack CBT

3. Online Practice of RRB Group D Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests

RRB Group D 2022 Exam will be conducted in online mode at different exam Centres. Candidates are advised to practice on the computer to buck up their speed of solving papers in online mode. You can start practicing previous year papers & mock tests by clicking on the links given below:

RRB Group D 2022 Study Material

RRB Group D Previous Year Paper

 Download Previous Year Papers of RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Exam

RRB Group D Mock Test

Practice Mock Tests with Answers Here

Click here for official Mock-Test for CBT

RRB Group D Preparation Strategy

 Check RRB Group D 2022 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

RRB Group D Best Books

 Best Books for RRB Group D Level-1 2022 Exam Preparation

4. Maintain Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score

Remember that there are no sectional cut-offs and negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers in the RRB Group D 2022 Exam. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

5. Carry your Admit Card, Photograph, ID Proof & Read COVID-19 Guidelines

Don’t forget to take Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre.

Direct link to Download RRB Group D 2022 Phase-1 Admit Card & Exam City Intimation Slip

Click here for Helpdesk-Link for CBT

Click here to retrieve Registration-Details (Forgot Registration Link)

The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in admit Card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully.

Railway Recruitment Updates 2022
Check RRB Group D 2022 CCAA Recruitment & Vacancy Details

Over 2.65 Lakh Posts Lying Vacant in Indian Railways said Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Check RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment Update

Check Eligibility Criteria for RRB/RRC Level 1 Posts 2022 Recruitment

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

Check RRB Group 2022 Exam & Admit Card Rules

FAQ

Q1. How many VACANCIES have been announced under RRB GROUP D (RRC 01/2019) Recruitment?

Over 1 Lakh RRB Group D Level-1 Vacancies (103769)

Q2. What is the RRB Group D 2022 Exam Pattern?

The Entire Recruitment Process Shall Involve Single Stage Computer Based Tests (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification And Medical Examination.

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in RRB Group D 2022 Exam?

There Will Be Negative Marking And 1/3rd Mark Shall Be Deducted For Each Wrong Answer.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next