RRB Group D 2022 Exam Begins Tomorrow for Over 1 Lakh Vacancies: Check CBT Last Minute Preparation Tips

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Begins Tomorrow for Over 1 Lakh Vacancies: Check last-minute tips for RRB Group D CBT Phase-1 Exam which will be conducted in online mode from 17 th to 25 th August and Phase-2 from 26 th August to 8 th September 2022.

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Begins Tomorrow for Over 1 Lakh Vacancies: Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct the first phase of the RRB Group D CBT Exam from 17th August 2022 to 25th August 2022. 2nd Phase will be held from 26th August to 8th September 2022. Computer Based Test (CBT) for CEN No- RRC- 01/2019 (Level -1 Posts) for the recruitment for various posts in Level -1 of the 7th CPC Matrix will be held in multiple phases. RRB Group D 2022 Recruitment Process shall involve Computer Based Test, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. RRB will be conducting the online Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) this year for 103769 Vacancies under Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways.

As the competition level is quite high due to a large number of applicants, candidates are advised to follow the below last-minute tips to clear RRB Group D 2022 Cut-Off Marks:

1. Revise the Important Topics:

We have listed down some important topics for the RRB Group D 2022 Exam, which will help you in your last-minute preparation:

2. Time Management

You are required to allocate proper time to the sections which are your strength areas. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during the examination.

3. Online Practice of RRB Group D Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests

RRB Group D 2022 Exam will be conducted in online mode at different exam Centres. Candidates are advised to practice on the computer to buck up their speed of solving papers in online mode. You can start practicing previous year papers & mock tests by clicking on the links given below:

4. Maintain Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score

Remember that there are no sectional cut-offs and negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers in the RRB Group D 2022 Exam. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

5. Carry your Admit Card, Photograph, ID Proof & Read COVID-19 Guidelines

Don’t forget to take Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre.

Direct link to Download RRB Group D 2022 Phase-1 Admit Card & Exam City Intimation Slip

Click here for Helpdesk-Link for CBT

Click here to retrieve Registration-Details (Forgot Registration Link)

The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in admit Card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully.