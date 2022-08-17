RRB Group D 2022 Memory Based Questions PDF: Download GA/GK/General Science/Current Affairs Paper with Answers

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-1 PDF Download): Get the memory-based questions from General Awareness, General Science, GK & Current Affairs section that came in the RRB Group D 2022 CBT Phase-1 Exam (17th to 25th August 2022).

RRB GROUP D 2022 Exam Memory Based Questions: RRB Group D 2022 CBT Phase-1 Exam has been commenced on 17th August 2022. RRB Group D 2022 Exam (RRC CEN 01/2019) is being held for the recruitment of 103769 Vacancies under Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. Phase 1 of the Exam is going to be held from 17th August 2022 to 25th August 2022. 2nd Phase will be held from 26th August to 8th September 2022.

In this article we are going to share the important memory-based General Science, General Awareness, General Knowledge, and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB Group D 2022 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB Group D 2022 Exam:

RRB GROUP D 2022 General Science/GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions – 17th August 2022

What is Valency?

Answer: Valency is defined as the number of hydrogen atoms that combine directly or indirectly with one atom of an element. Example: One atom of nitrogen combines with three atoms of hydrogen to form ammonia gas. So, the valency of nitrogen is 3.

Biotin is also known as:

Answer: Biotin, also known as vitamin H or B7, is a water-soluble vitamin that helps the body metabolize fats, carbohydrates, and protein.

What is Ohm’s law?

Answer: Ohm's law states that the voltage across a conductor is directly proportional to the current flowing through it, provided all physical conditions and temperatures remain constant. In the equation, the constant of proportionality, R, is called Resistance and has units of ohms, with the symbol Ω.

Vitamin D Related Question:

Answer: Vitamin D (also referred to as "calciferol") is a group of fat-soluble secosteroids responsible for increasing intestinal absorption of calcium, magnesium, and phosphate, and many other biological effects.

Full Form of HIV AIDS

Answer: Human immunodeficiency virus infection and acquired immune deficiency syndrome.

Which hormone is secreted by the thyroid gland?

Answer: The two main hormones your thyroid releases — thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3) — collectively make up thyroid hormone.

Who is awarded sportsman of the year in India?

Answer: Neeraj Chopra was adjudged Sportsman of the Year (Track and Field) at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards. Senior India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin was adjudged the Sportsman of the Year (Cricket) for the year 2021.

What was the theme of Environment Day 2021?

Answer: Ecosystem Restoration

India’s Rank in Human Development Index:

Answer: HDI Rank of India is at the 131st position, with a score of 0.645.

India’s Rank in Happiness Index:

Answer: India was ranked 136 out of 146 countries in the United Nations' World Happiness Report, 2022

Who won the Nobel Peace Prize 2021?

Answer: Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.

Question-related to Ramsar Sites:

Answer: 75 Ramsar Sites in 75th Year of Independence India adds 11 more wetlands to the list of Ramsar Sites

Renuka Lake is situated in which State?

Answer: Renuka lake is situated in the Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh in India and it is 672 m above sea level.

Who was India’s first Railway Minister?

Answer: After India attained Independence on August 15, 1947, John Mathai became the first Railway Minister of the country.

Article 24 of the Indian Constitution is related to:

Answer: Prohibition of employment of children in factories - Article 24 says that “No child below the age of fourteen years shall be employed to work in any factory or mine or engaged in any other hazardous employment.”

Who was appointed as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand in February 2022?

Answer: Uttarakhand government has appointed wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as the 'State Brand Ambassador.

Who is the Prime Minister of England?

Answer: Boris Johnson - He announced his pending resignation on 7 July 2022 and will remain as prime minister until a new party leader is elected.

Governor of West Bengal:

Answer: La Ganesan took oath as the new governor of West Bengal, following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar (Current Vice President of India)

Periyar River is in:

Answer: Periyar is the longest river and the river with the largest discharge potential in the Indian state of Kerala.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Exam Pattern for RRB Group D 2022 CBT Exam?

The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions from four sections - General Science, Mathematics, Reasoning and General Awareness & Current Affairs

Q2. Is there any negative marking in RRB Group D 2022 Exam?

1/3rd Marks Will Be Deducted For Wrong Answers

Q3. RRB Group D 2022 Exam is being conducted for the recruitment of how many vacancies?

103769 Vacancies
