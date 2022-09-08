RRB Group D 2022 Phase-2 Expected Cutoff: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks Category-wise

RRB Group D 2022 Expected Cutoff: As per the official data, more than 1.15 crore candidates have applied under the RRB Group D (CEN RRC 01/2019) Recruitment. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting RRB Group D 2022 Exam for 103769 Vacancies on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) in 2022 for various posts under Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. RRB Group D 2022 CBT Phase-2 Exam is being held from 26th August to 8th September 2022. Phase-1 was held from 17th to 25th August 2022. Phase-3 is scheduled from 8th to 19th September 2022.
Candidates need to qualify for all the stages of the RRB Group D 2022 CBT Exam and Physical Efficiency Test for the final selection. Let’s have a quick look at the Minimum Qualifying Marks of RRB Group D (Level-1) 2022 CBT Exam Category-wise:
|
|
RRB Group D 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks for CBT
The normalized score of CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET Round) as per their merit:
|
RRB Group D (Level-1) 2022 CBT Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)
|
General
|
40%
|
40%
|
OBC (Non-creamy layer)
|
30%
|
SC
|
30%
|
ST
|
25%
Note: These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.
RRB Group D 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks for CBT
As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the difficulty level of the RRB Group D 2022 CBT Phase-2 Exam is “Easy to Moderate". The Expected Cutoff marks for RRB Group D 2022 CBT Phase-2 Exam:
|
RRB Group D (Level-1) 2022 CBT Expected Cutoff Marks (Phase-2)
|
Category
|
Expected Cutoff Marks (Out of 100)
|
General
|
72 to 77
|
70 to 75
|
OBC (Non-creamy layer)
|
67 to 72
|
SC
|
62 to 67
|
ST
|
57 to 62
RRB Group D 2022 Previous Cutoff Marks
|
RRB Group D Cut-Off 2018-19
|
RRB Group D Cut-Off for AJMER
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
73.73073
|
70.10507
|
63.37549
|
60.62978
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.20650
|
30.02539
|
30.47971
|
30.35898
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.04823
|
30.34260
|
30.43260
|
32.58236
|
RRB Group D Cut-Off for ALLAHABAD
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC/NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
74.57579
|
69.78740
|
62.92684
|
50.12207
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.00081
|
30.04608
|
32.55328
|
33.86401
|
CCAA in Railways
|
41.16811
|
30.34260
|
30.71590
|
36.44781
|
RRB Group D Cut-Off for AHEMDABAD
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
71.86468
|
66.77575
|
60.85283
|
57.85161
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.00159
|
30.04044
|
30.38026
|
———–
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.04823
|
30.34260
|
30.34260
|
30.34260
|
RRB Group D Cut-Off for BENGALURU
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
62.01964
|
56.60285
|
49.65250
|
48.78492
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.23986
|
30.06408
|
30.04608
|
35.40327
|
CCAA in Railways
|
42.59145
|
31.08919
|
30.71590
|
32.20906
|
RRB Group D Cut-Off for BHOPAL
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
75.03355
|
70.75118
|
63.51720
|
58.61426
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.06859
|
30.05624
|
30.33041
|
0.00000
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.04823
|
30.34260
|
30.34260
|
30.71590
|
RRB Group D Cut-Off for BILASPUR
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
70.22887
|
66.07970
|
59.50198
|
52.73928
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.04764
|
30.07200
|
31.01847
|
30.44739
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.04823
|
30.34260
|
30.71590
|
30.34260
|
RRB Group D Cut-Off for BHUBANESHWAR
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
73.86689
|
69.13033
|
60.82752
|
55.83808
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.04823
|
30.40393
|
30.51015
|
34.32121
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.79482
|
30.34260
|
31.46248
|
31.46248
|
RRB Group D Cut-Off for CHANDIGARH
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
75.07613
|
68.55507
|
34.39158
|
55.13337
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.00611
|
30.05769
|
30.08656
|
36.19895
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.42153
|
30.34260
|
30.34260
|
32.95565
|
RRB Group D Cut-Off for CHENNAI
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
71.53120
|
68.63312
|
61.56750
|
55.32595
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.14442
|
30.00703
|
30.13570
|
32.63244
|
CCAA in Railways
|
41.54140
|
30.34260
|
30.33041
|
30.71590
|
RRB Group D Cut-Off for GORAKHPUR
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
73.90623
|
69.27577
|
60.92724
|
54.35642
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.16889
|
30.06729
|
32.36991
|
00.00000
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.79482
|
30.34260
|
31.46248
|
31.08919
|
RRB Group D Cut-Off for GUWAHATI
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
77.09933
|
72.22287
|
67.39113
|
57.07288
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.86204
|
30.45276
|
31.28844
|
31.46806
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.42153
|
30.34260
|
30.34260
|
31.83577
|
RRB Group D Cut-Off for KOLKATA
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
80.57238
|
71.77651
|
71.60480
|
55.76072
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.01368
|
30.16633
|
30.00703
|
0.00000
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.04823
|
30.34260
|
31.08919
|
0.00000
|
RRB Group D Cut-Off for MUMBAI
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
67.96106
|
63.08909
|
58.88383
|
52.58975
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.16796
|
30.08656
|
30.00360
|
37.62862
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.04823
|
30.30418
|
30.34260
|
30.71590
|
RRB Group D Cut-Off for PATNA
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
77.00350
|
72.51232
|
61.64224
|
58.20304
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.19724
|
30.05174
|
33.04063
|
30.54074
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.04823
|
30.34260
|
30.71590
|
37.43518
|
RRB Group D Cut-Off for RANCHI
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
76.30354
|
71.44115
|
62.41570
|
58.68276
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.09680
|
30.18282
|
34.04212
|
30.07665
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.04823
|
30.34260
|
30.34260
|
30.34260
|
RRB Group D Cut-Off for SECUNDERABAD
|
Category
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community
|
69.79887
|
65.69349
|
59.96240
|
56.68657
|
Ex-servicemen
|
40.00159
|
30.00360
|
30.39356
|
31.07579
|
CCAA in Railways
|
40.42153
|
30.34260
|
30.34260
|
31.94469
RRB Group D 2022 Final Selection
Based on the performance of candidates in CBT subject to their qualifying in PET, candidates 1.05 times (i.e. number of extra candidates to be called for Document Verification shall be 5% beyond the number of notified vacancies) the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing the requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates, and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.