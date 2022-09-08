RRB Group D 2022 Phase-2 Expected Cutoff: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks Category-wise

RRB Group D 2022 Phase-2 Expected Cutoff: Check the minimum qualifying marks and Expected Cut-off category-wise (General/SC/ST/OBC/EWS) of RRB Group D 2022 CBT Phase-2 Exam being held from 26 th August to 8 th September in online mode.

RRB Group D 2022 Expected Cutoff: As per the official data, more than 1.15 crore candidates have applied under the RRB Group D (CEN RRC 01/2019) Recruitment. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting RRB Group D 2022 Exam for 103769 Vacancies on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) in 2022 for various posts under Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. RRB Group D 2022 CBT Phase-2 Exam is being held from 26th August to 8th September 2022. Phase-1 was held from 17th to 25th August 2022. Phase-3 is scheduled from 8th to 19th September 2022.

Candidates need to qualify for all the stages of the RRB Group D 2022 CBT Exam and Physical Efficiency Test for the final selection. Let’s have a quick look at the Minimum Qualifying Marks of RRB Group D (Level-1) 2022 CBT Exam Category-wise:

RRB Group D 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks for CBT

The normalized score of CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET Round) as per their merit:

RRB Group D (Level-1) 2022 CBT Minimum Qualifying Marks Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) General 40% EWS 40% OBC (Non-creamy layer) 30% SC 30% ST 25%

Note: These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB Group D 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks for CBT

As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the difficulty level of the RRB Group D 2022 CBT Phase-2 Exam is “Easy to Moderate". The Expected Cutoff marks for RRB Group D 2022 CBT Phase-2 Exam:

RRB Group D (Level-1) 2022 CBT Expected Cutoff Marks (Phase-2) Category Expected Cutoff Marks (Out of 100) General 72 to 77 EWS 70 to 75 OBC (Non-creamy layer) 67 to 72 SC 62 to 67 ST 57 to 62

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

RRB Group D 2022 Previous Cutoff Marks

RRB Group D Cut-Off 2018-19

CEN 02/2018 (Level – 1 Posts of 7th CPC Pay Matrix)

Normalized cut-off marks of candidates shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) RRB Group D Cut-Off for AJMER Category UR OBC SC ST Community 73.73073 70.10507 63.37549 60.62978 Ex-servicemen 40.20650 30.02539 30.47971 30.35898 CCAA in Railways 40.04823 30.34260 30.43260 32.58236 RRB Group D Cut-Off for ALLAHABAD Category UR OBC/NCL SC ST Community 74.57579 69.78740 62.92684 50.12207 Ex-servicemen 40.00081 30.04608 32.55328 33.86401 CCAA in Railways 41.16811 30.34260 30.71590 36.44781 RRB Group D Cut-Off for AHEMDABAD Category UR OBC SC ST Community 71.86468 66.77575 60.85283 57.85161 Ex-servicemen 40.00159 30.04044 30.38026 ———– CCAA in Railways 40.04823 30.34260 30.34260 30.34260 RRB Group D Cut-Off for BENGALURU Category UR OBC SC ST Community 62.01964 56.60285 49.65250 48.78492 Ex-servicemen 40.23986 30.06408 30.04608 35.40327 CCAA in Railways 42.59145 31.08919 30.71590 32.20906 RRB Group D Cut-Off for BHOPAL Category UR OBC SC ST Community 75.03355 70.75118 63.51720 58.61426 Ex-servicemen 40.06859 30.05624 30.33041 0.00000 CCAA in Railways 40.04823 30.34260 30.34260 30.71590 RRB Group D Cut-Off for BILASPUR Category UR OBC SC ST Community 70.22887 66.07970 59.50198 52.73928 Ex-servicemen 40.04764 30.07200 31.01847 30.44739 CCAA in Railways 40.04823 30.34260 30.71590 30.34260 RRB Group D Cut-Off for BHUBANESHWAR Category UR OBC SC ST Community 73.86689 69.13033 60.82752 55.83808 Ex-servicemen 40.04823 30.40393 30.51015 34.32121 CCAA in Railways 40.79482 30.34260 31.46248 31.46248 RRB Group D Cut-Off for CHANDIGARH Category UR OBC SC ST Community 75.07613 68.55507 34.39158 55.13337 Ex-servicemen 40.00611 30.05769 30.08656 36.19895 CCAA in Railways 40.42153 30.34260 30.34260 32.95565 RRB Group D Cut-Off for CHENNAI Category UR OBC SC ST Community 71.53120 68.63312 61.56750 55.32595 Ex-servicemen 40.14442 30.00703 30.13570 32.63244 CCAA in Railways 41.54140 30.34260 30.33041 30.71590 RRB Group D Cut-Off for GORAKHPUR Category UR OBC SC ST Community 73.90623 69.27577 60.92724 54.35642 Ex-servicemen 40.16889 30.06729 32.36991 00.00000 CCAA in Railways 40.79482 30.34260 31.46248 31.08919 RRB Group D Cut-Off for GUWAHATI Category UR OBC SC ST Community 77.09933 72.22287 67.39113 57.07288 Ex-servicemen 40.86204 30.45276 31.28844 31.46806 CCAA in Railways 40.42153 30.34260 30.34260 31.83577 RRB Group D Cut-Off for KOLKATA Category UR OBC SC ST Community 80.57238 71.77651 71.60480 55.76072 Ex-servicemen 40.01368 30.16633 30.00703 0.00000 CCAA in Railways 40.04823 30.34260 31.08919 0.00000 RRB Group D Cut-Off for MUMBAI Category UR OBC SC ST Community 67.96106 63.08909 58.88383 52.58975 Ex-servicemen 40.16796 30.08656 30.00360 37.62862 CCAA in Railways 40.04823 30.30418 30.34260 30.71590 RRB Group D Cut-Off for PATNA Category UR OBC SC ST Community 77.00350 72.51232 61.64224 58.20304 Ex-servicemen 40.19724 30.05174 33.04063 30.54074 CCAA in Railways 40.04823 30.34260 30.71590 37.43518 RRB Group D Cut-Off for RANCHI Category UR OBC SC ST Community 76.30354 71.44115 62.41570 58.68276 Ex-servicemen 40.09680 30.18282 34.04212 30.07665 CCAA in Railways 40.04823 30.34260 30.34260 30.34260 RRB Group D Cut-Off for SECUNDERABAD Category UR OBC SC ST Community 69.79887 65.69349 59.96240 56.68657 Ex-servicemen 40.00159 30.00360 30.39356 31.07579 CCAA in Railways 40.42153 30.34260 30.34260 31.94469

RRB Group D 2022 Final Selection

Based on the performance of candidates in CBT subject to their qualifying in PET, candidates 1.05 times (i.e. number of extra candidates to be called for Document Verification shall be 5% beyond the number of notified vacancies) the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing the requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates, and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.