RRB Group D 2022 Expected Cutoff: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks Category-wise

RRB Group D 2022 Expected Cutoff: Check the minimum qualifying marks and Expected Cut-off category-wise (General/SC/ST/OBC/EWS) of RRB Group D 2022 CBT Phase-1 Exam being held from 17th to 25th August in online mode.

RRB Group D 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks

RRB Group D 2022 Expected Cutoff: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting RRB Group D 2022 Exam for 103769 Vacancies on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) in 2022 for various posts under Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. As per the official data, more than 1.15 crore candidates have applied under the RRB Group D (CEN RRC 01/2019) Recruitment. RRB Group D 2022 CBT phase-1 Exam is being held from 17th to 25th August 2022.

RRB Group D 2022 CBT Phase-1 Exam Updates (17th to 25th August)
Candidates need to qualify all the stages of RRB Group D 2022 CBT Exam and Physical Efficiency Test for the final selection. Let’s have a quick look at the Minimum Qualifying Marks of RRB Group D (Level-1) 2022 CBT Exam Category-wise:

RRB Group D 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks for CBT

The normalized score of CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET Round) as per their merit:

RRB Group D (Level-1) 2022 CBT Minimum Qualifying Marks

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)

General

40%

EWS

40%

OBC (Non creamy layer)

30%

SC

30%

ST

25%

Note: These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB Group D 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks for CBT (Phase-1)

As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the difficulty level of the RRB Group D 2022 CBT Phase-1 Exam is “Easy to Moderate’ Level. The Expected Cutoff marks for RRB Group D 2022 CBT Phase-1 Exam:

RRB Group D (Level-1) 2022 CBT Expected Cutoff Marks (Phase-1)

Category

Expected Cutoff Marks (Out of 100)

General

70 to 75

EWS

68 to 73

OBC (Non creamy layer)

65 to 70

SC

60 to 65

ST

55 to 60

RRB Group D 2022 Previous Cutoff Marks

RRB Group D Cut-Off 2018-19
CEN 02/2018 (Level – 1 Posts of 7th CPC Pay Matrix)
Normalized cut off marks of candidates shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

RRB Group D Cut-Off for AJMER

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

73.73073

70.10507

63.37549

60.62978

Ex-servicemen

40.20650

30.02539

30.47971

30.35898

CCAA in Railways

40.04823

30.34260

30.43260

32.58236

RRB Group D Cut-Off for ALLAHABAD

Category

UR

OBC/NCL

SC

ST

Community

74.57579

69.78740

62.92684

50.12207

Ex-servicemen

40.00081

30.04608

32.55328

33.86401

CCAA in Railways

41.16811

30.34260

30.71590

36.44781

RRB Group D Cut-Off for AHEMDABAD

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

71.86468

66.77575

60.85283

57.85161

Ex-servicemen

40.00159

30.04044

30.38026

———–

CCAA in Railways

40.04823

30.34260

30.34260

30.34260

RRB Group D Cut-Off for BENGALURU

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

62.01964

56.60285

49.65250

48.78492

Ex-servicemen

40.23986

30.06408

30.04608

35.40327

CCAA in Railways

42.59145

31.08919

30.71590

32.20906

RRB Group D Cut-Off for BHOPAL

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

75.03355

70.75118

63.51720

58.61426

Ex-servicemen

40.06859

30.05624

30.33041

0.00000

CCAA in Railways

40.04823

30.34260

30.34260

30.71590

RRB Group D Cut-Off for BILASPUR

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

70.22887

66.07970

59.50198

52.73928

Ex-servicemen

40.04764

30.07200

31.01847

30.44739

CCAA in Railways

40.04823

30.34260

30.71590

30.34260

RRB Group D Cut-Off for BHUBANESHWAR

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

73.86689

69.13033

60.82752

55.83808

Ex-servicemen

40.04823

30.40393

30.51015

34.32121

CCAA in Railways

40.79482

30.34260

31.46248

31.46248

RRB Group D Cut-Off for CHANDIGARH

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

75.07613

68.55507

34.39158

55.13337

Ex-servicemen

40.00611

30.05769

30.08656

36.19895

CCAA in Railways

40.42153

30.34260

30.34260

32.95565

RRB Group D Cut-Off for CHENNAI

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

71.53120

68.63312

61.56750

55.32595

Ex-servicemen

40.14442

30.00703

30.13570

32.63244

CCAA in Railways

41.54140

30.34260

30.33041

30.71590

RRB Group D Cut-Off for GORAKHPUR

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

73.90623

69.27577

60.92724

54.35642

Ex-servicemen

40.16889

30.06729

32.36991

00.00000

CCAA in Railways

40.79482

30.34260

31.46248

31.08919

RRB Group D Cut-Off for GUWAHATI

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

77.09933

72.22287

67.39113

57.07288

Ex-servicemen

40.86204

30.45276

31.28844

31.46806

CCAA in Railways

40.42153

30.34260

30.34260

31.83577

RRB Group D Cut-Off for KOLKATA

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

80.57238

71.77651

71.60480

55.76072

Ex-servicemen

40.01368

30.16633

30.00703

0.00000

CCAA in Railways

40.04823

30.34260

31.08919

0.00000

RRB Group D Cut-Off for MUMBAI

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

67.96106

63.08909

58.88383

52.58975

Ex-servicemen

40.16796

30.08656

30.00360

37.62862

CCAA in Railways

40.04823

30.30418

30.34260

30.71590

RRB Group D Cut-Off for PATNA

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

77.00350

72.51232

61.64224

58.20304

Ex-servicemen

40.19724

30.05174

33.04063

30.54074

CCAA in Railways

40.04823

30.34260

30.71590

37.43518

RRB Group D Cut-Off for RANCHI

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

76.30354

71.44115

62.41570

58.68276

Ex-servicemen

40.09680

30.18282

34.04212

30.07665

CCAA in Railways

40.04823

30.34260

30.34260

30.34260

RRB Group D Cut-Off for SECUNDERABAD

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Community

69.79887

65.69349

59.96240

56.68657

Ex-servicemen

40.00159

30.00360

30.39356

31.07579

CCAA in Railways

40.42153

30.34260

30.34260

31.94469

RRB Group D 2022 Final Selection

Based on the performance of candidates in CBT subject to their qualifying in PET, candidates 1.05 times (i.e. number of extra candidates to be called for Document Verification shall be 5% beyond the number of notified vacancies) the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options.

Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates. Candidates may please note that RRBs/RRCs only recommend names of the empanelled candidates and appointment is offered ONLY by the respective Railway Administrations.

FAQ

Q1. Will there be any sectional cutoff in RRB Group D 2022 CBT Exam?

No, there will be no sectional cutoff. However, the cutoff will be released for different regions category wise

Q2. Is there any negative marking in RRB Group D 2022 Exam?

1/3rd Marks Will Be Deducted For Wrong Answers

Q3. RRB Group D 2022 Exam is being conducted for the recruitment of how many vacancies?

103769 Vacancies

