RRB Group D 2022 Memory Based General Science Paper PDF: Download Chemistry/ Physics/Biology Questions with Answers

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Memory Based General Science Questions (PDF Download): Get the memory-based questions with answers from the General Science section that came in the RRB Group D 2022 CBT Exam including Chemistry, Physics & Biology subjects.

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Memory Based General Science Questions (PDF Download): RRB Group D 2022 CBT Phase-2 Exam has been commenced and is being held in different phases for the recruitment of 103769 Vacancies under Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based General Science - Chemistry, Physics and Biology Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB Group D 2022 CBT Exam. The General Science section is of 25 marks out of total 100 marks. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB Group D 2022 General Science Section:

RRB Group D 2022 CBT General Science - Chemistry/ Physics/ Biology Questions with Answers

Question related to Force:

Answer: In physics, a force is an influence that can change the motion of an object. A force can cause an object with mass to change its velocity, i.e., to accelerate. Force can also be described intuitively as a push or a pull. A force has both magnitude and direction, making it a vector quantity.

Question related to Atomic Number:

Answer: The atomic number or nuclear charge number of a chemical element is the charge number of an atomic nucleus. For ordinary nuclei, this is equal to the proton number or the number of protons found in the nucleus for every atom of that element.

Question related to Electricity

Question related to Photosynthesis:

Answer: Photosynthesis is the process by which plants use sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide to create oxygen and energy in the form of sugar.

Methane Formula:

Answer: CH 4

Question related to Concave lens Mirror Image:

Answer: When the concave mirror is placed very close to the object, a virtual and magnified image is obtained and if we increase the distance between the object and the mirror, the size of the image reduces and real images are formed.

Bleaching Powder Formula:

Answer: CaOCl 2

Diabetes is caused by the deficiency of:

Answer: Diabetes is caused due to the deficiency of insulin in the blood

Newland octave law was active till:

Answer: The law of octaves was found to be applicable till calcium. After calcium, the properties of the next elements were not synchronous as per the law of octaves.

Narayan Pradhan won which award in scientific research?

Answer: 31st GD Birla Award for Scientific Research

How many covalent bonds in N2 molecule?

Answer: Three

Na2Co3 is known as:

Answer: Sodium carbonate, Na 2CO 3 also known as washing soda, soda ash and soda crystals

Which of the gland is not endocrine gland?

Answer: Salivary gland is exocrine gland

During photosynthesis, plant releases which gas in the night?

Answer: At night, the plants uptake oxygen and release carbon dioxide, which is called respiration.

How does compost is form?

Answer: Composting requires five ingredients: organic matter, nitrogen, microorganisms, water and oxygen.

What happens when CaCO3 reacts with H2SO4?

Answer: H2SO4 + CaCO3 (lime) = CaSO4 (gypsum). Lime is insoluble in water. Gypsum is soluble in water.

If Power = 20 watt and voltage = 220 volt, the current is equal to?

Answer: current I=-220/1200 =-0.1833Amps. A light bulb has the rating 200W 220V

Resistance = 0.2 ohm, length 4m and area of cross section 8m2 If length is doubled and area is increased 4 times, then the resistance will be?

In Concave lens, the height of object is 25 cm, focal length 10 cm, object distance is 20 cm. What will be the height of the image?

If Radius of curvature is 26cm, then focus distance will be:

Which color has minimum deflection in Prism?

Answer: Red colour will deviates the least because it has highest wavelength among the seven lights

What is Valency?

Answer: Valency is defined as the number of hydrogen atoms which combine directly or indirectly with one atom of an element. Example: One atom of nitrogen combines with three atoms of hydrogen to form ammonia gas. So, the valency of nitrogen is 3.

Biotin also known as:

Answer: Biotin, also known as vitamin H or B7, is a water-soluble vitamin that helps the body metabolize fats, carbohydrates, and protein.

What is Ohm’s law?

Answer: Ohm's law states that the voltage across a conductor is directly proportional to the current flowing through it, provided all physical conditions and temperatures remain constant. In the equation, the constant of proportionality, R, is called Resistance and has units of ohms, with the symbol Ω.

Vitamin D Related Question:

Answer: Vitamin D (also referred to as "calciferol") is a group of fat-soluble secosteroids responsible for increasing intestinal absorption of calcium, magnesium, and phosphate, and many other biological effects.

Full Form of HIV AIDS

Answer: Human immunodeficiency virus infection and acquired immune deficiency syndrome.

Which hormone is secreted by thyroid gland?

Answer: The two main hormones your thyroid releases — thyroxine (T 4 ) and triiodothyronine (T 3 ) — collectively make up thyroid hormone.

Question related to Resistance in parallel series

Normal Blood Pressure

Answer: ideal blood pressure is considered to be between 90/60mmHg and 120/80mmHg. high blood pressure is considered to be 140/90mmHg or higher. low blood pressure is considered to be 90/60mmHg or lower.