RRB Group D 2022 Memory Based Questions PDF Phase-2: Download GA/GK/General Science/Current Affairs Paper with Answers

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-2 PDF Download): Get memory-based questions from General Awareness, General Science, GK & Current Affairs section that came in RRB Group D 2022 CBT Phase-2 Exam (26 th August to 8 th September 2022).

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Memory Based Questions: RRB Group D 2022 CBT Phase-2 Exam has been commenced from today - 26th August and will be held till 8th September 2022. RRB Group D 2022 Exam (RRC CEN 01/2019) is being held for the recruitment of 103769 Vacancies under Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. In this article we are going to share the important memory-based General Science, General Awareness, General Knowledge and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB Group D 2022 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB Group D 2022 Exam:

RRB Group D 2022 General Science/GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions (Phase-2)

Pachmarhi Biosphere Reserve is in:

Answer: Madhya Pradesh - The Pachmarhi Biosphere Reserve is a non-use conservation area and biosphere reserve in the Satpura Range of Madhya Pradesh state in central India.

BHEL was founded in which year?

Answer: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited was born and formally incorporated on 13th November, 1964

Real GDP is calculated at which price?

Answer: Real GDP is GDP evaluated at the market prices of some base year

Diabetes is caused by the deficiency of:

Answer: Diabetes is caused due to the deficiency of insulin in the blood

Who won Swiss Open badminton Women’s Singles 2022?

Answer: PV Sindhu

Which river flows from Maharashtra Mahabaleshwar to Bay of Bengal?

Answer: The Krishna river rises in the Western Ghats, at an elevation of about 1,337 m (4,386 ft) just north of Mahabaleshwar, about 64 km (40 mi) from the Arabian Sea. It flows for about 1,400 km (870 mi) and outfalls into the Bay of Bengal.

Which Indian team won Bronze Medal on Olympics 2021?

Answer: Indian Hockey Team

Which movement started with the Salt Satyagraha?

The Salt Satyagraha was a mass civil disobedience movement initiated by Mahatma Gandhi against the salt tax imposed by the British government in India.

Newland octave law was active till:

Answer: The law of octaves was found to be applicable till calcium. After calcium, the properties of the next elements were not synchronous as per the law of octaves.

Narayan Pradhan won which award in scientific research?

Answer: 31st GD Birla Award for Scientific Research

Which is the classical language of India?

Answer: Tamil, Telugu, Sanskrit, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia have been given the status of classical language.

Fundamental Duties were added through which Ammendment in Indian Constitution?

Answer: The Fundamental Duties of citizens were added to the Constitution by the 42nd Amendment in 1976, upon the recommendations of the Swaran Singh Committee that was constituted by the Government.

How many covalent bonds in N2 molecule?

Answer: Three

What does RBI do when inflation increases?

Answer: RBI hikes its repo rate to control inflation

Na2Co3 is known as:

Answer: Sodium carbonate, Na 2CO 3 also known as washing soda, soda ash and soda crystals

Raja Festival is celebrated in:

Answer: Raja Parba also known as Mithuna Sankranti, is a three-day-long festival of womanhood celebrated in Odisha, India.

Which of the gland is not endocrine gland?

Answer: Salivary gland is exocrine gland

During photosynthesis, plant releases which gas in the night?

Answer: At night, the plants uptake oxygen and release carbon dioxide, which is called respiration.

Gir Forest is located in:

Answer: Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, also known as Sasan Gir, is a forest, national park, and wildlife sanctuary near Talala Gir in Gujarat, India.

How does compost is form?

Answer: Composting requires five ingredients: organic matter, nitrogen, microorganisms, water and oxygen.

What happens when CaCO3 reacts with H2SO4?

Answer: H2SO4 + CaCO3 (lime) = CaSO4 (gypsum). Lime is insoluble in water. Gypsum is soluble in water.

If Power = 20 watt and voltage = 220 volt, the current is equal to?

Answer: current I=-220/1200 =-0.1833Amps. A light bulb has the rating 200W 220V

Resistance = 0.2 ohm, length 4m and area of cross section 8m2 If length is doubled and area is increased 4 times, then the resistance will be?

In Concave lens, the height of object is 25 cm, focal length 10 cm, object distance is 20 cm. What will be the height of the image?

If Radius of curvature is 26cm, then focus distance will be:

Which color has minimum deflection in Prism?

Answer: Red colour will deviates the least because it has highest wavelength among the seven lights

If 27th May 2016 was a Monday then 2nd September 2016 will be which day?