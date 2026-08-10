Assam Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni Scheme 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, How to Apply, & Required Documents
Explore the Assam Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni Scheme 2026 with its objective, benefits, eligibility, how to apply, required documents with important dates, and check the list of eligible schools and colleges under this scheme.
The Assam Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni Scheme 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Assam while presenting the Annual Budget for the financial year 2024-25.
It was announced in para 31 (I) of the Budget Speech 2024-25 that “10 lakh girls (one million- Nijut Moina), and it was again relaunched while presenting the Assam Budget for 2025-26.
This scheme is to provide financial assistance to educational institutions in Higher Secondary (11th & 12th), Graduation (B.A./B.Sc./B.Com) and Post-Graduation (M.A./M.Sc./M.Com/B. Ed) for 2025-26.
Under this scheme, private educational institutions and self-financed courses are not eligible for this scheme
So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, how to apply, and required documents for the Assam Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni Scheme 2026.
Quick Overview: Assam Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni Scheme 2026
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Aspects
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Details
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Scheme Name
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Assam Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni Scheme 2026
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State
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Assam
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Launched By
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Government of Assam
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Launch Year
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2024
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Benefit
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Eligible girl students will receive monthly incentives for ten months yearly: ₹1,000 for classes 11–12, ₹1,250 for graduation, and ₹2,500 for post-graduation. No payouts occur during June and July.
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Category
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Education
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Last Verified
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July 30, 2026
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Start Date to apply
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6th August 2026
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Last Date
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14th Augusr 2026
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Official Website
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Official Notification
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https://directorateofhighereducation.assam.gov.in/sites/default/files/swf_utility_folder/departments/dhe_medhassu_in_oid_4/menu/document/nijut_mona_guideline_2025-26.pdf
What is the Assam Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni Scheme 2026?
The Assam Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni Scheme 2026 is launched by the Government of Assam to provide financial assistance to Girl Students, who are enrolled in Govt. and venture
Educational institutions in Higher Secondary, Graduation (B.A./B.Sc./B.Com), and PostGraduation (M.A./M.Sc./M.Com./B.Ed).
Important Dates of Assam Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni Scheme 2.0 (2026)
Here is the schedule organized in a table format:
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Event
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Date(s)
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Distribution of application starts from
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6th August 2026
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Official portal goes live on
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14th August 2026
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Last date of submission of application by students to institutions
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14th August 2026
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Application portal closes on
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05th September 2026
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Verification of application by Institutions
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17th August to 10th September 2026
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Ceremonial distribution of cheques
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10th October 2026
Objective
As per the GOVERNMENT OF ASSAM, HIGHER EDUCATION DEPARTMENT, “10 lakh girls (one million – Nijut Moina) will be supported with a financial grant as an admission incentive to continue their education to higher secondary, graduation and post-graduation studies.”
The main objectives of this scheme are the following:
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To increase the enrolment of girl students in higher education and the increase in number Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of Assam state.
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This scheme is also used to increase the percentage of girls' education for higher studies, not only matric but also Higher secondary, undergraduate, and postgraduate.
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To decrease and reduce the dropout rate of girl students.
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To eliminate the social evil of child marriage and help girls study.
Benefits
The benefits of the Assam Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni Scheme 2026 are:
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Each eligible girl student who enrolled in Class 11th & 12th will receive an amount of ₹1,000/- per month for a maximum period of 10 months, and the total amount they will receive is ₹10,000/- per year.
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Each eligible girl student who enrolled in Graduation (B.A./B.Sc./B.Com) will receive an amount of ₹1,250/- per month for a maximum period of 10 months, and the total amount they will receive is ₹12,500/- per year.
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Each eligible girl student who enrolled in Post-Graduation (M.A./M.Sc./M.Com./B.Ed.) will receive an amount of ₹2,500/- per month for a maximum period of 10 months, and the total amount they will receive is ₹25,000/- per year.
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No incentive will be paid during the summer vacation and for those periods when the holidays are extended for more than one month.
Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for this scheme are:
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Permanent resident of Assam.
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This scheme can be availed by families of all economic statuses.
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Married girls are only eligible for this scheme under the P.G. and B.Ed. category; they are not eligible for others, including higher secondary and undergraduates.
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Those girls who have been admitted to the B.Ed course on deputation and are currently in service are also not eligible for this scheme.
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Daughters of Ministers, MPs and MLAs are also not eligible for this scheme.
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Private Educational Institutions and Self-Financed Courses are also not eligible for this scheme.
Required Documents
List of the required documents:
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Duly filled application form.
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10th Marksheet and Pass Certificate. (As applicable)
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12th Marksheet and Pass Certificate. (As applicable)
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Degree Marksheet and Pass Certificate. (As applicable)
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Passport-size photo.
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Bank Account Details.
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Aadhaar Card of Girl Student.
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Mobile Number.
Venture Colleges/Streams Eligible for Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Scheme 2025-26
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SL. No.
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Name of the College
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District
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1
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Gelakey College
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Sivsagar
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2
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Makum College
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Tinsukia
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3
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Kayakuchi College
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Barpeta
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4
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Milanjyoti College
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Barpeta
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5
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Bordoloni Central College
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Dhemaji
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6
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Dimow Chariali College
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Dhemaji
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7
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Gogamukh College (Science)
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Dhemaji
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8
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Hari Gayatri Das College
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Kamrup
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9
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Subansiri College
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Lakhimpur
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10
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United Tribal Degree College
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Lakhimpur
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11
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Rengam Subansiri College
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Lakhimpur
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12
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Patsaku College
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Charaideo
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13
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Margherita College (Science)
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Tinsukia
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14
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Pachim Dhemaji College
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Dhemaji
Venture Senior Secondary Schools Eligible for Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Scheme 2025-26
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SL. No.
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Name of the School
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District
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1
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BINNAKANDI H.S SCHOOL
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Cachar
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2
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CHABUA SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL
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Dibrugarh
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3
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DHAKUAKHANA COMMERCE SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL
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Lakhimpur
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4
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DONGABORI HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL
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Morigaon
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5
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GANAK PUKHURI HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL
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Barpeta
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6
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KACHARI MAHAL HS SCHOOL
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Kamrup
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7
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MAZDIA HS SCHOOL
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Barpeta
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8
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NANDA RAM HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL
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Barpeta
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9
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NATIONAL SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL
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Nagaon
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10
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VIDYABHAWAN NITYANANDA HS SCHOOL
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Barpeta
How to Apply for the Uttar Pradesh Kisan Rin Mochan Yojana 2026?
To apply for the Uttar Pradesh Kisan Rin Mochan Yojana 2026, applicants must follow these steps:
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First, download the application form who are eligible for this scheme from here, or collect the application form from your educational institution.
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Read all the instructions carefully before filling the application form, and after reading the complete instructions, fill in all the details with your names, educational qualifications, and bank account details.
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Attach all the required documents to the application form and submit them to your institution.
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The Registrar/Principal of the institution will verify all the information provided in the application is correct and completed and submit the correct data for auto-verification in the portal.
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Once the application is approved and found correct, the monthly financial assistance will transfer to their respective bank account through DBT.
Note: From the second year, there is no requirement to fill again the application form to avail the benefit of this scheme.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.