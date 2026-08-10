Assam Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni Scheme 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, How to Apply, & Required Documents

The Assam Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni Scheme 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Assam while presenting the Annual Budget for the financial year 2024-25.

It was announced in para 31 (I) of the Budget Speech 2024-25 that “10 lakh girls (one million- Nijut Moina), and it was again relaunched while presenting the Assam Budget for 2025-26.

This scheme is to provide financial assistance to educational institutions in Higher Secondary (11th & 12th), Graduation (B.A./B.Sc./B.Com) and Post-Graduation (M.A./M.Sc./M.Com/B. Ed) for 2025-26.

Under this scheme, private educational institutions and self-financed courses are not eligible for this scheme

So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, how to apply, and required documents for the Assam Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni Scheme 2026.