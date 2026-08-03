IIT Madras Makes DigiLocker Mandatory for GATE 2027 Registration; Official Notice Here

GATE 2027 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has advised candidates to create or update their DigiLocker account before registrations for the GATE 2027 examination begin on August 14, 2026. The institute said that registration will be carried out through DigiLocker and that linking a DigiLocker account will be mandatory. Candidates must link their DigiLocker account so that the institute can fetch essential personal details required for the application process.

How to Link Your DigiLocker for GATE 2027 Registration?

The online application process for GATE 2027 will be conducted through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal. To fetch details from DigiLocker during registration, candidates can follow these steps: