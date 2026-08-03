IIT Madras Makes DigiLocker Mandatory for GATE 2027 Registration; Official Notice Here
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras announces the GATE 2027 registration is mandatory through Digilocker. Check official notice details, how to register an account on gate2027.iitm.ac.in.
GATE 2027 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has advised candidates to create or update their DigiLocker account before registrations for the GATE 2027 examination begin on August 14, 2026. The institute said that registration will be carried out through DigiLocker and that linking a DigiLocker account will be mandatory. Candidates must link their DigiLocker account so that the institute can fetch essential personal details required for the application process.
How to Link Your DigiLocker for GATE 2027 Registration?
The online application process for GATE 2027 will be conducted through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal. To fetch details from DigiLocker during registration, candidates can follow these steps:
- Visit the official GATE 2027 website: gate2027.iitm.ac.in
- The DigiLocker details-fetch window will appear on the screen.
- Click on “Go To DigiLocker” and log in using your DigiLocker credentials.
- Grant permission to share your details. Your profile picture, verified ID card number, email ID, name, date of birth, mobile number and address will be fetched automatically.
- Proceed with the GATE 2027 registration process starting August 14, 2026.
GATE 2027 Registration: Link DigiLocker Here
If the DigiLocker window does not appear after visiting the official website, candidates can scroll down and click on the GOAPS portal link to link their DigiLocker account.
Details and Documents Required During Application Submission
Candidates will be required to provide several details during the application process, including the name and address of their college, their choice of GATE test paper(s), and six preferred test cities.
You will also need the following documents:
- A good-quality photograph of the candidate as per the prescribed specifications.
- A live photograph may also be captured during registration. Candidates should use a computer with a webcam or a smartphone with at least a 5 MP camera.
- A good-quality image of the candidate’s signature as per the prescribed specifications.
- A scanned copy of a valid photo identity document (the same original ID must be produced at the examination centre).
- A scanned copy of the SC/ST category certificate, if applicable, in PDF format.
- A scanned copy of the UDID (preferred) or PwD certificate, if applicable, in PDF format.
- A scanned copy of the Dyslexic Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format.
- Relevant annexure(s), if applicable, in PDF format.
- Certificate required for compensatory time and scribe, if applicable.
GATE 2027 Schedule: Important Dates
The GATE 2027 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 6, 7, 13,14, 20 and February 21, 2026. The registrations start on August 14, 2026.
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Activity
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Date
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GATE 2027 GOAPS Registration Begins
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August 14, 2026
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GATE 2027 Registration Closes
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September 21, 2026
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GATE 2027 Registration Ends (With Late Fee)
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September 30, 2026
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City Allotment Notice Release
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January 4, 2026
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Admit Card Download
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To Be Announced
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GATE 2027 Exam Date
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February 6, 7, 13,14, 20 and February 21, 2026
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GATE 2027 Result
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March 19, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.