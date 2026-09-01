GATE 2027: IIT Madras Issues List of Documents to be Uploaded on DigiLocker Folder
GATE 2027 registration and application process is set to commence soon. Candidates, before applying, are required to upload scanned copies of documents to the DigiLocker folder. Check list of required documents below.
GATE 2027 Documents for DigiLocker Folder: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has released the list of documents to be uploaded by candidates to the DigiLocker folder. As mentioned, DigiLocker credentials are required from this year for students to apply for the GATE 2027 examinations. IIT Madras is yet to commence the registration and application process for GATE examinations.
Candidates are required to update or create a new DigiLocker folder before commencing the registration process for GATE 2027. According to the notification on the website, the registration for GATE 2027 through DigiLocker is mandatory for all Indian nationals. Candidates are required to create or update their verified DigiLocker account for GATE registration.
GATE 2027: List of Documents to be Uploaded to DigiLocker Folder
Candidates are required to upload scanned copies of the following documents to their DigiLocker folder before the GATE 2027 registration and application process commences.
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General, OBC-NCL, and EWS candidates: No documents are required to be uploaded to the “GATE2027” DigiLocker folder.
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SC / ST candidates: Only the category certificate is required to be uploaded to the “GATE2027” (without space) DigiLocker folder, using the file name “CATEGORY.pdf” as specified in the GATE 2027 application portal.
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PwD candidates: All the required documents, as specified on Page 30 of the GATE 2027 Information Brochure (IB), must be uploaded to the “GATE2027” (without space) DigiLocker folder, using the file name formats specified in the GATE 2027 application portal:
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PwD Certificate - PWD_CERT.pdf
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Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card - UDID_CERT.pdf
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APPENDIX-B1 - APPENDIX-B1.pdf
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APPENDIX-B2 - APPENDIX-B2.pdf
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No other documents are required to be uploaded to the “GATE2027” DigiLocker folder.
GATE 2027 Registration and Application to Begin Soon
With the list of documents provided, it is expected that the GATE 2027 registration process will begin soon. Candidates can apply for the GATE 2027 examinations through the GOAPS portal in the coming days. According to the schedule, the last date for students to register for GATE 2027 is September 27, 2026. Students must make sure they follow the timeline and complete the registration and application process as per the deadline provided.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.