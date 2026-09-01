GATE 2027: IIT Madras Issues List of Documents to be Uploaded on DigiLocker Folder

GATE 2027 Documents for DigiLocker Folder: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has released the list of documents to be uploaded by candidates to the DigiLocker folder. As mentioned, DigiLocker credentials are required from this year for students to apply for the GATE 2027 examinations. IIT Madras is yet to commence the registration and application process for GATE examinations.

Candidates are required to update or create a new DigiLocker folder before commencing the registration process for GATE 2027. According to the notification on the website, the registration for GATE 2027 through DigiLocker is mandatory for all Indian nationals. Candidates are required to create or update their verified DigiLocker account for GATE registration.