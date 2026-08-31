When will GATE 2027 Registration, Application Process Begin?

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras is expected to commence the GATE 2027 online registration and application process soon. The revised dates for the registrations are expected to be issued on the official website in the coming days. Candidates eagerly awaiting the commencement of the online application process must keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

As per the schedule released earlier, the GATE 2027 application process was set to commence on August 14, 2026; however, this was revised to August 27, 2026. According to the latest notification, the GATE 2027 registration and application process is yet to commence. The revised dates of the registration process will be available on the official website shortly.

GATE 2027 Important Dates

With the cancellation of the GATE 2027 registration process, candidates now await the fresh dates for the registration and application process. Check the important dates below