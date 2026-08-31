When will GATE 2027 Registration, Application Process Begin?
GATE 2027 Registration, application process to commence soon. Candidates can visit the GOAPS portal to register and apply until September 27, 2026
The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras is expected to commence the GATE 2027 online registration and application process soon. The revised dates for the registrations are expected to be issued on the official website in the coming days. Candidates eagerly awaiting the commencement of the online application process must keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.
As per the schedule released earlier, the GATE 2027 application process was set to commence on August 14, 2026; however, this was revised to August 27, 2026. According to the latest notification, the GATE 2027 registration and application process is yet to commence. The revised dates of the registration process will be available on the official website shortly.
GATE 2027 Important Dates
With the cancellation of the GATE 2027 registration process, candidates now await the fresh dates for the registration and application process. Check the important dates below
|
Activity
|
Date*
|
Opening Date of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)
|
14th August 2026
27th August 2026
TBA
|
Closing Date of REGULAR online registration (without late fee)
|
21st September 2026
September 27, 2026
|
Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration (with late fee)
|
30th September 2026
October 5, 2026
|
Opening Date of GATE 2027 Application rectification
|
October 14, 2026
|
Closing Date of GATE 2027 Application rectification
|
October 21, 2026
|
City allotment notification
|
January 4, 2027
|
Admit Card download
|
TBA
|
GATE 2027 Examinations
|
February 6, 2027
February 7, 2027
|
February 13, 2027
February 14, 2027
|
February 20, 2027
February 21, 2027
|
Announcement of results
|
March 19, 2027
When will GATE 2027 Registration Commence?
As per the schedule available on the official website, the last date for students to submit the GATE 2027 applications is September 27, 2026. Considering that conducting bodies provide at least a month for students to register for the entrance exams, it is highly likely that the GATE 2027 registration process will commence anytime in the first week of September 2026. It must also be noted that IIT Madras has not provided an official reason for the delay in opening the GATE 2027 registration portal.
DigiLocker Credentials Mandatory for GATE 2027 Registration
GATE 2027 registration window is expected to commence soon. To register for GATE this year, students are required to have valid DigiLocker credentials with them. Candidates are required to create or update their verified DigiLocker accounts before applying for GATE 2027. Registration for GATE 2027 through DigiLocker is mandatory for all Indian nationals.
Steps to Register for GATE 2027
Once the online registration and application process for GATE 2027 opens on the GOAPS portal, eligible candidates are required to enter all required credentials in the registration link before filling out the online application form and submitting the application fee.
Step 1: Visit the official website for GATE 2027
Step 2: Click on GATE 2027 GOAPS Portal
Step 3: Click on the registration link
Step 4: Enter all required details
Step 4: Login to fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the GATE 2027 application fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.