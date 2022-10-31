SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2022: Check Dates Here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Dates has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download from here.

CGL Tier 1 Exam Date 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the exam dates for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) on ssc.nic.in. According to the official website, SSC CGL Exam will be held on 01 to 13 December 2022.

What is SC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card Date ?

The commission will upload the admit cards seven days before the exam. Hence, the admit cards are expected in the last week of April 2022.

SSC is conducting the exam for filling up more than twenty thousands vacancies through Combine Graduate Level Exam 2022. Online applications were invited from the candidates from 17 September to 08 October 2022. The posts are Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Assistant, SI, Tax Assistant C, UDC, Assistant, Accountant, Auditor, Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), Inspector, Divisional Accountant, Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks and Inspector of Income Tax.