KSET Notification 2026: Apply Online Begins for KEA KSET; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Key Points Applications for KSET 2026 open from Aug 10 to Sep 5; fee payment by Sep 6.

KSET 2026 exam on Oct 11, 2026, for Assistant Professor eligibility in Karnataka.

Master's degree with 55% (General) or 50% (Reserved) required for KSET 2026.

KSET Notification 2026: The KEA has invited applications from the eligible candidates for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test 2026. The application process started from 10 August and will continue till 05 September. The candidates can pay the application fee till 06 September 2026. The candidates can apply for KSET 2026 through online mode only. No other mode of application will be accepted. The KEA will conduct the KSET for a total of 37 subjects and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on 11 October 2026. Candidates qualifying in this examination will be eligible to be appointed to the posts of Assistant Professor in any University / First Grade Degree College / Higher Education Institution (Government, Aided, and Private) in the state of Karnataka. KSET Notification 2026 Highlights The Karnataka State Eligibility Test is conducted to assess the eligibility of the test-takers to be appointed as Assistant Professor positions in the colleges & universities across the state. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) Exam Name Karnataka State Eligibility Test 2026 / KSET 2026 Purpose To determine the eligibility of the candidates for Assistant Professorship Notification Release Date 10 August 2026 Registration Dates 10 August to 05 September 2026 Fee Payment Last Date 06 September 2026 Exam Date 11 October 2026 Official Website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in KSET Notification 2026 Download PDF The candidates should download the KSET notification 2026 and read it carefully before proceeding to apply. The notification contains all the relevant information such as eligibility criteria, application process, important dates, application fee, and other details. KSET 2026 Notification Download Link

Karnataka SET 2026 Apply Link The candidates can apply for the Karnataka SET through the direct link provided here. You need to enter your registration number and password to login and apply. KSET 2026 Apply Link How to Apply for KSET 2026? To apply for KSET 2026, the candidates can follow the step-by-step process given here: Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Go to the Latest Publications section on the homepage.

Click on the “Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET)-2026 Online Application Link” .

You can Sign In through application number/ mobile number/ email ID.

After Sign In, fill the application form with all the required details accurately.

Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee as applicable.

Preview the form before final submission.

After submitting, save it for future reference.

ALSO CHECK: Download KSET Syllabus 2026 KEA KSET 2026 Application Fee The KSET 2026 application fee can be paid in online mode only. There will be no provision to pay the fee through any other method (e.g., Money Order / Demand Draft / IPO / Office Challan, etc. will not be accepted). Once the fee is paid, it will not be refunded under any circumstances. General (GM), Category II-A, II-B, III-A, III-B and candidates of other states: Rs.750/-

Category-I, SC-A, SC-B, SC-C, ST, PwD and Transgender candidates: Rs.500/- Who is Eligible to Apply for KSET 2026? General category candidates who have secured 55% marks (without rounding off) in a Master's degree or equivalent examinations from a University / Higher Education Institution recognized by the UGC.

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC-A/SC-B/SC-C), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (Category-I, IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Transgender groups must have secured 50% marks (without rounding off).

Those who have obtained a Master's degree and those (final or second year) Post-Graduate students currently studying in the academic year are eligible to take the KSET exam.

KSET 2026 Choice of Exam Centre The KSET 2026 will be held on 11 October 2026 across 11 districts of the state including Bengaluru, Belagavi, Ballari, Vijayapura, Davanagere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, and Mangaluru. The candidates applying for KSET must know that for certain subjects in KSET the exam will only be held at Bengaluru centre. Therefore, they need to select Bengaluru as an exam centre while filling the application form. For other subjects, the candidates need to select one of the examination centres from the 11 districts. The details are as follows: For the following 18 subjects, the KSET exam will be conducted in the above 11 examination centers of Karnataka State, and candidates must select only any one examination center:

Commerce (Code: 1)



Kannada (Code: 2)



Economics (Code: 3)



English (Code: 4)



Political Science (Code: 5)



History (Code: 6)



Sociology (Code: 7)



Hindi (Code: 9)



Management (Code: 10)



Education (Code: 12)



Library and Information Science (Code: 13)



Social Work (Code: 16)



Physical Education (Code: 20)



Computer Science and Applications (Code: 24)



Physical Sciences (Code: 25)



Mathematical Sciences (Code: 26)



Chemical Sciences (Code: 27)



Life Sciences (Code: 28)

Candidates must select only the Bengaluru center for the 19 subjects:

Geography (Code: 8)



Tourism Administration and Management (Code: 11)



Mass Communication and Journalism (Code: 14)



Psychology (Code: 15)



Criminology (Code: 17)



Law (Code: 18)



Sanskrit (Code: 19)



Folk Literature (Code: 21)



Urdu (Code: 22)



Public Administration (Code: 23)



Environmental Sciences (Code: 29)



Home Science (Code: 30)



Electronic Science (Code: 31)



Earth Sciences (Code: 32)



Philosophy (Code: 36)



Women's Studies (Code: 37)



Performing Arts (Code: 39)



Music (Code: 40)



Visual Arts (Code: 41)