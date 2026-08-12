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KSET Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 13:53 IST

KSET Syllabus 2026: The KEA has released the KSET Syllabus 2026 on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in along with the official notification. The candidates who are planning to appear for the KSET 2026 should begin their preparation by downloading the syllabus. Check this article to get the syllabus download link and know the exam pattern.

KSET Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF Here
KSET Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF Here

Key Points

  • The KSET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on October 11, 2026.
  • Applications for KSET 2026 started August 10 and close on September 5, 2026.
  • The official KSET 2026 syllabus is available for download on the KEA website.

KSET Syllabus 2026: The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 is going to be held on 11 October 2026 and the application process has started from 10 August onwards. The candidates who are planning to apply and appear for KSET 2026 should download the official syllabus and start preparing for the exam. The syllabus contains all the details about the subject specific topics that are going to be asked in the examination. The syllabus serves as a guide in the preparation journey. The candidates should take help from the syllabus to plan their studies according to the requirements of the exam. The KSET syllabus is similar to the UGC NET syllabus and can be downloaded from the official website of KEA. 

KSET Syllabus 2026 Overview

The KEA KSET 2026 registrations are ongoing and the candidates can apply till 05 September 2026 through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The syllabus plays an important role throughout the examination journey. Check the highlights of the syllabus in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Exam Name

Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026

Purpose

To determine the candidates eligibility for Assistant Professorship

No. of Subjects

37

No. of Papers

02 - Paper 1 and Paper 2

Exam Mode

Offline

Exam Date

11 October 2026

Exam Duration

3 hours

Official Website

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KSET Exam Pattern 2026

There will be two question papers in the KSET exam. Both papers will consist of multiple-choice questions. The examination will be conducted in an offline OMR format in a single session.

Exam Date

Paper

Total Marks

No. of Questions

Duration

11-10-2026

Paper 1

100

50

3 hours (10:00 am to 01:00 pm)

11-10-2026

Paper 2

200

100

  • Paper 1: The general paper will test the candidates teaching, research, and intellectual capabilities. This paper is a general paper for candidates and relates to general knowledge, teaching, and research aptitude. It is designed to measure candidates general awareness, reasoning, and comprehension abilities. This paper consists of 50 multiple-choice questions, carrying 02 marks for each question.

  • Paper 2 (Subject Paper): This paper will be of the subject chosen by the candidate. This paper consists of 100 compulsory multiple-choice questions in the selected subject, carrying 02 marks for each question. Maximum marks will be 200.

ALSO CHECK: Apply Online for KSET 2026 Here

KSET Syllabus 2026 Download PDF

The candidates who are going to participate in the KSET 2026 examination can download the subject-wsie syllabus pdf through the direct link provided here.

Subject Name

Syllabus PDF

General Studies

Download PDF

Law

Download PDF

History

Download PDF

Commerce

Download PDF

Kannada

Download PDF

Economics

Download PDF

English

Download PDF

Geography

Download PDF

Hindi

Download PDF

Education

Download PDF

Library & Information Science

Download PDF

Computer Science & Applications

Download PDF

Chemical Science

Download PDF

Environmental Science

Download PDF

Home Science

Download PDF

Electronic Science

Download PDF

Earth Science

Download PDF

Life Science

Download PDF

Management

Download PDF

Mass Communication & Journalism

Download PDF

Mathematical Science

Download PDF

Music

Download PDF

Performings Arts

Download PDF

Physical Education

Download PDF

Physical Science

Download PDF

Political Science

Download PDF

Psychology

Download PDF

Public Administration

Download PDF

Sanskrit

Download PDF

Social Work

Download PDF

Sociology

Download PDF

Visual Arts

Download PDF

Urdu

Download PDF

Women's Studies

Download PDF

How to Use KSET Syllabus 2026 Effectively?

The syllabus is an important resource that can be very helpful for the candidates if used effectively for the preparation. Here are some tips to use the syllabus effectively:

  • Prepare a Study Plan: The candidates should use the syllabus to prepare a study plan that suits them.

  • Go Step-wise: After downloading the syllabus and preparing a plan, you should start by one topic at a time. Read the topic-related books or notes to understand it in entirety.

  • Prepare Notes: Once you understand the topic, make short notes or detailed notes (if required) for your own revision.

  • Section-Wise Mock Test: Once the topics of a particular section are completed, you can take a mock test for that particular section to understand your weaknesses and strengths.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Aug 12, 2026, 13:53 IST

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