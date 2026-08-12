KSET Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF Here

KSET Syllabus 2026: The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 is going to be held on 11 October 2026 and the application process has started from 10 August onwards. The candidates who are planning to apply and appear for KSET 2026 should download the official syllabus and start preparing for the exam. The syllabus contains all the details about the subject specific topics that are going to be asked in the examination. The syllabus serves as a guide in the preparation journey. The candidates should take help from the syllabus to plan their studies according to the requirements of the exam. The KSET syllabus is similar to the UGC NET syllabus and can be downloaded from the official website of KEA.

KSET Syllabus 2026 Overview

The KEA KSET 2026 registrations are ongoing and the candidates can apply till 05 September 2026 through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The syllabus plays an important role throughout the examination journey. Check the highlights of the syllabus in the table below: