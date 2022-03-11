Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 11 March 2022: 3000+ Vacancies for 10th pass in SSC, Banks, Subordinate Services & Others

P

The above-mentioned organizations have provided opportunities to the candidates holding 10th/12th qualifications for various posts under their departments. Job seekers are advised to go through this article and read carefully about the latest job opportunities and apply for the same as soon as possible to avoid last-minute glitches while submitting the online applications. Let's have a look at the latest government job openings.

Today, the most important job is from Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB). A total of 3535 vacancies have been notified for the post of Livestock Assistant (Pashudhan Sahayak), Forester, and Forest Guard. The board has issued separate notifications on its website. According to the notice, 2399 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Forester & Forest Guard out of which 99 vacancies are for Forester and 2300 are for Foreset Guard while 1136 vacancies are to be recruited for the post of Livestock Assistant (Pashudhan Sahayak). The candidates holding the 10th/12th qualification can submit their applications as soon as possible. The link to the online applications are given below.

For Reference: RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Recruitment 2022 (OUT) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Apply Online from 19 March onwards

RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 2300+ Posts @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the other hand, 10th passed candidates seeking government job in the bank sector has a great opportunity for the post of Peon. The Punjab National Bank (PNB) is hiring for various locations including Purba, Vardhman, and Champaran on www.pnbindia.in. Candidates can download PNB Application Form 2022 from the official website and submit applications before the last date. Candidates are advised to read the instructions given in the article carefully before submitting their applications. Half detailed submitted applications will not be considered by the Bank.

For Reference: PNB Peon Recruitment 2022: 12 Pass Apply Now! Download Notification @pnbindia.in

Siminualteously, the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released notification for recruitment to the post of Social Security Officer (SSO)/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent. Interested candidates who possess the required qualifications can apply online on the ESIC website - esic.nic.in from 12 March 2022. ESIC SSO Application shall be opened for a month i.e. 12 April 2022.

For Reference: ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022 for Graduates: Salary Upto Rs. 1,42,400 Apply Online for Security Service Officer Posts

Lastly, good news for the candidates preparing for SSC MTS Exam 2022. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release the notification for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2021-22 on 22 March 2022 on its website. The online application process for the same will be started on the same day. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

For Reference: SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Notification to release soon on ssc.nic.in, Check Important Dates, Eligibility & Salary Here

