Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 7 March 2022: Apply Online for Various Vacancies in Indian Army, NHM, IOCL, & Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 7 March 2022 includes various government jobs in National Health Mission, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Department of Posts, Office of the Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, Delhi, and Indian Army. Job seekers can submit their applications before the last date. Candidates are advised to go through the list of Top 5 and submit their applications accordingly. Let's have a look at the latest job openings.

Today, the major job of the day is from Indian Army for Short Service Commission Vacancies in Tech Department. Indian Army is going to start the online application process for Short Service Commission (Tech) Men 59th Course and SSC (Tech) Women 30th course scheduled in October 2022 from tomorrow.i.e. 8 March 2022 onwards. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications latest by 13 April 2022. Candidates are advised to go through the easy steps given in the article while applying.

On the other hand, Sainik School, Mainpuri is hiring candidates for various posts of Non- Teaching including Lab assistants, Nursing sisters, librarians, Superintendent, and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 21 March 2022.

Further, National Health Mission (NHM), Tripura has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officers from today onwards. i.e. 7 March 2022 at nhmtripura.samshrm.com. All interested and eligible candidates can submit applications latest by 13 March 2022. Candidates are advised to submit their applications as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. Candidates selected through the Competency Assessment Test will go through 6 months certification course scheduled to be held from July 2022.

Moreover, there is good news for the candidates holding 10th passed qualification. Department of Posts, Office of the Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, Delhi has invited applications for the post of Staff Car Driver, (Ordinary grade), General Central Service, Grade C Non- Gazetted, Non-Ministerial. Interested and eligible can submit applications offline for Delhi Post Office Recruitment 2022 latest by 15 March 2022.

Lastly, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is hiring candidates for Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production). Those who possess Engineering Diploma with relevant experience are eligible for IOCL Recruitment 2022. The online applications for said posts will be available at www.iocrefrecruit.in from 08 March 2022 to 29 March 2022.

