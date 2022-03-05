Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2022 for 59th Men & 30th Women SSC (Tech) Course: Apply Online from 8 March onwards

Indian Army is hiring through Short Service Commission (Tech) Men 59th Course and SSC (Tech) Women 30th course. Check educational qualification, salary, age limit, selection process, and other details.

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022 for 59th Men & 30th Women Course: Indian Army has uploaded a short notice for Short Service Commission (Tech) Men 59th Course and SSC (Tech) Women 30th course scheduled in October 2022. Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022 Online Applications will commence from 8 March 2022 to 8 April 2022 on joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates can check educational qualifications, salary, age limit, selection process, and other details by scrolling down.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Indian Army SSC Tech Online Application - 15 March 2022

Last Date of Indian Army SSC Tech Online Application - 13 April 2022

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

SSC Tech Men 59th course

SSC Tech Women 30th Course

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates applying for the above recruitment must have an Engineering Degree from a recognized University. Candidates will be able to check detailed information for qualification in the notification once released on official website.

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidate must be Between the age group of 20 to 27 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms.

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of shortlisting and interviews. Candidates recommended after SSB Interview and declared medically fit by the concerned authorities will be called for a joining letter. Initially, candidates will have to complete the training period. Then, they will be allowed to work as officers.

How to apply for Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online from 15 March to 13 April 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. Check the Easy Steps given below.