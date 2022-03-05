JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2022 for 59th Men & 30th Women SSC (Tech) Course: Apply Online from 8 March onwards

Indian Army is hiring through Short Service Commission (Tech)  Men 59th Course and SSC (Tech) Women 30th course. Check educational qualification, salary, age limit, selection process, and other details.

 
Created On: Mar 5, 2022 12:14 IST
Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2022
Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2022

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022 for 59th Men & 30th Women Course: Indian Army has uploaded a short notice for Short Service Commission (Tech) Men 59th Course and SSC (Tech) Women 30th course scheduled in October 2022. Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022 Online Applications will commence from 8 March 2022 to 8 April 2022 on joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates can check educational qualifications, salary, age limit, selection process, and other details by scrolling down.

Important Dates:

  • Starting Date of Indian Army SSC Tech Online Application - 15 March 2022
  • Last Date of Indian Army SSC Tech  Online Application - 13 April 2022

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

SSC Tech Men 59th course

SSC Tech Women 30th Course

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates applying for the above recruitment must have an Engineering Degree from a recognized University. Candidates will be able to check detailed information for qualification in the notification once released on official website. 

Also Read:

How to Join Indian Army After 12th? Check Eligibility, Exams, Qualification & Details Here

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

The candidate must be Between the age group of 20 to 27 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms. 

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of shortlisting and interviews. Candidates recommended after SSB Interview and declared medically fit by the concerned authorities will be called for a joining letter. Initially, candidates will have to complete the training period. Then, they will be allowed to work as officers. 

How to apply for Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online from 15 March to 13 April 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. Check the Easy Steps given below. 

  • Visit the official website of the Indian Army- joinindianarmy.nic.in.
  • Click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login' given in  Officer Selection Section on the homepage. 
  • Those who are registering for the first time on the portal are required to register first. Already registered candidates can proceed with the login and application process.
  • Fill up the application form and submit it. 
  • After submitting the online applications, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

 

FAQ

How to apply for Indian Army SSC Technical Officer Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can follow the easy steps given in the above article.

What is the age limit required for Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2022?

20 to 27 years

What is the qualification required for Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2022?

Candidates who possess Engineering Degree are eligible to apply. Details can be read from the above article.

What is the last date of the online application for Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2022?

8 April 2022.

What is the starting date of the online application for Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2022?

8 March 2022.

Take Free Online Indian Army 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationIndian Army SSC Recruitment 2022 for 59th Men & 30th Women SSC (Tech) Course: Apply Online from 8 March onwards
Notification Date5 Mar, 2022
Last Date of Submission8 Mar, 2022
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Indian Army
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Engineering, Other Funtional Area
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.