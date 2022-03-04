How to Join Indian Army After 12th? Check Eligibility, Exams, Qualification & Details Here

If you are 12th passed and willing to join the Indian Army, this article may help you to find a suitable job in the Ministry of Defence. Let's Check what are job opportunities are available for the 12th passed in the Indian Army.

How to Join the Indian Army After 12th? This question is that bothers every job aspirant who wishes to join the Indian Army after completing their schooling. One should have sufficient information about the Indian Army Recruitment Process. So that the candidates can prepare for the same accordingly. We have come up with this article which may help you to find your suitable job in the Ministry of Defence.

Indian Army is the country's largest branch of the Indian Armed Forces which maintains its territorial boundaries and prevents external aggression. Its prestige makes it a dream job for so many out there. This profession not only demanding because of its prestige and incentives. There are so many young aspirants who have a passion to serve the country which makes the competition tough. To join the Indian Army, one must be mentally as well as physically fit. Let's know how one can join the Indian Army after the 12th?

There are many pathways that one can join after completing their 12th. Indian Army conducts the following exams every year to fulfill the vacant positions in different departments.

National Defence Academy Exam. Technical Scheme Exam. Indian Army Rally.

National Defence Academy Exam

The easiest way to join the Indian Army after 12th is through NDA. National Defence Academy is a Joint Defence Service Training Institute of the Indian Armed Forces. All Defence Aspirants get training here and then move to their respective training academies for further training.

The National Defence Academy (NDA) exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) twice a year. The selection of the candidates is done on the basis of written tests, SSB interviews, and medical tests. On the basis of the candidate's performance in the above stages, the selected candidates are sent to 3 years of training.

Eligibility

Qualification: 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Age Limit: between the age of 16 ½ and 19 ½

Gender: Only unmarried male candidates can apply to this exam.

Technical Scheme Exam (TES)

Candidates can also join the Indian Army by qualifying in Technical Scheme Exam. After qualifying in the prescribed exam, the candidates will have to enroll themselves in the prescribed Engineering Course of their choice. On successful completion of 4 years of the course, cadets will be granted Permanent Commission in the Army in the rank of lieutenant.

This opportunity is provided by the Indian Army twice a year. Usually, the Indian Army recruits twice a year through Technical Entry Scheme (TES)(10+2) in the month of January and July, and the notification for the course is usually published in the month of May/June and October/November. The total training period of this course is 5 years.

The selection of the candidates is to be done through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Duration of SSB interview is five days. This is followed by a medical examination for the candidates who get recommended after Stage II. Candidates recommended by the SSB and declared medically fit, will be issued joining letter for training in the order of merit, depending on the number of vacancies available.

Eligibility

Qualification: Candidates who have passed the 10+2 Examination or its equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics from recognized education boards are eligible to apply for this entry.

Age Limit: A candidate must not be below 16½ years and above 19½ year

Gender: Only unmarried male candidates can apply to this exam.

Procedure for Common Candidates: TES & NDA Entry

The candidates who apply for 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES) and National Defence Academy (NDA & NA) parallel courses need to undergo a medical examination by a Board of Service Medical Officers for the entries recommended.

Those candidates who are recommended for TES prior to their NDA SSB will have to undergo medical for TES and NDA (AF and Navy) separately. The NDA medical examination will begin only after the candidate is declared FIT in TES

medicals. If only NDA Army is their preference, these TES candidates need not undergo NDA medical again.

The candidates who are recommended in NDA prior to SSB for TES need not undergo medical for TES separately. The Medical Status for TES (10+2) will be same as NDA (Army) medical examination. A candidate declared UNFIT in NDA will be considered UNFIT for TES as well.

If the candidate is found UNFIT/ UNFIT IN ABSENTIA at any stage of medical examination in any entry i.e. TES or NDA & NA parallel courses he will be declared UNFIT for both the entries and no representation will be accepted thereafter.

Indian Army Rally

Army Aspirants can also enroll themselves for Indian Army Rallies. Indian Army conducts rallies across India to recruit candidates for soldier posts including Soldier General Duty, Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier Clerk and Soldier Tradesman, and Soldier Technical in different departments. The selection of the candidates is to be done on the basis of written tests, medical tests and fitness tests.

Eligibility:

Qualification:

Soldier GD: Matric with minimum 33% or equivalent.

Matric with minimum 33% or equivalent. Soldier Technical: 10+2 with Science (PCME) minimum 50% or equivalent.

10+2 with Science (PCME) minimum 50% or equivalent. Soldier Technical (Ammunition Examiner): 10+2 with Science (PCME) minimum 50% or three-year diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical/Automobile/Computer science and Electronic & Instrumentation).

10+2 with Science (PCME) minimum 50% or three-year diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical/Automobile/Computer science and Electronic & Instrumentation). Soldier Nursing Assistant/NA Veterinary: 10+2 with Science (PCME) minimum 50% or B.Sc (Botany/Zoology/Bio-science) and English.

10+2 with Science (PCME) minimum 50% or B.Sc (Botany/Zoology/Bio-science) and English. Soldier Clerks/SKT: 10+2 with a minimum 60% and should have studied English and Mathematics/Accounting/Bookkeeping with minimum 50% marks.

10+2 with a minimum 60% and should have studied English and Mathematics/Accounting/Bookkeeping with minimum 50% marks. Soldier Tradesmen (All Arms): 10th / ITI in relevant trade.

10th / ITI in relevant trade. Soldier Tradesmen: 8th pass

Age Limit

Soldier General Duty: between October 1999 to 1 April 2003

For Others: between October 1997 to 1 April 2003

So, these are three ways you can opt for joining the Indian Army after the 12th. We hope that the above information has solved all your queries.