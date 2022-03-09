Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 9 March 2022: 1 Lakh Vacancies for Stenographer, Driver, Engineer, and Other Posts

We have given Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 9 March 2022 in this article below. Check, Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Criteria, Application Link Here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: Today i.e. on 09 March 2022, bumper vacancies have been notified by the government of India. More than 90000 posts are available in the state of Telangana,, Delhi Post Office, Patna High Court, RSMSSB and CGPSC. jobs In this article, we will discuss these jobs and provide you with the notification and application.

10th passed, 12th pass, graduates all can grab this opportunity. So don’t wait for the last date and start applying for the jobs now!

Job Number 1: Patna High Court for 129 Stenographer

12th passe can now earn up to 81000 by applying and Patna High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022. Online application process has been already started and the last date for submitting application is 29 March 2022.

Click Here for Details

Jon Number 2: TS Government Recruitment 2022 for 91142 Vacancies

If you are a local of Telanagana then this might be one of the important news for you as today the Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that 91,142 vacancies will be filled up in the government sector in various departments of Telangana including education, home and various other. You must read the link below.

Click Here for Details

Job Number 3: CGSPC Recruitment 2022 for RA, Engineer and Other Posts

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is looking for candidates for the post of Research Assistant, Electronics Engineer, Professor, Senior Visualizer, Visualizer/Graphic, and Artist. Check Last, Date educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details in the below link.

Click Here for Details

Job Number 4: Post Office Recruitment 2022 for Driver Posts

This is a good govt job opportunity in Metro City for the post of Driver as Department of Posts is hiring 10th passed candidates who possess relevant experience for the post of Driver, (Ordinary grade), General Central Service, Grade C Non- Gazetted, Non-Ministerial in the Office of the Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, Delhi.

Click Here for Details

Job 5: RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 for 10157 Computer Instructor Posts

You have little time left for grabbing this opportunity. RSMSSB is closing the recruitment process for Computer Instructor Posts today i.e. o 09 March 2022.

Click Here for Details