RSMSSB Computer Instructor Recruitment 2022 for 10157 Vacancies: Application Ending Tomorrow @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Recruitment 2022: It is to remind all the candidates who have not applied for RSMSSB Computer Instructor 2022 as the registration link will be closing tomorrow. Such candidates should submit their RSMSSB Computer Instructor much before the last date i.e. before 09 March 2022 in order to avoid any glitches. Rajasthan Computer Instructor Application Link is available on the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. However, it is also given below.

This is excellent for govt jobs seekers as 10000+ vacancies are notified by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)of which 9862 are for Jr Computer Instructor and 295 for Senior Computer Instructor Posts.

In order to apply for Rajasthan Jr Computer Instructor Vacancy 2022, a candidate should be a graduate and possess a Level/PGDCA of a minimum one year OR B.E/B.Tech in CS/IT/ECE/EE/EEE/EIC/TIE OR B.Sc. in Computer Science Or Equivalent. For RSMSSB Sr Computer Instructor he/she should possess M.E/M.Tech in CS/IT/ECE/EE/EEE/ETE/EIE OR MCA OR M.Sc. in Computer Science Or Equivalent.

The age of the candidates must be between 18 and 40 years

The selection for the candidates will be done on the merit list prepared on the basis of a written exam followed by an interview/DV. The exam is tentatively held in the month of May or June 2022.

They can check more details regarding the RSMSSB Computer Instructor Vacancy 2022 through the link below:

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Recruitment 2022 Notification and Application Link