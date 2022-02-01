RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 for 10157 Basic and Sr Computer Instructor Posts, Apply @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in From 8 Feb

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Recruitment 2022: Good News for candidates who are looking for government jobs in Rajasthan. Today, on 01 Feb 2022, Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has notified a huge number of vacancies for recruitment of Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Computer Instructor Posts on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.. A total of 10157 vacancies are available under the Secondary Education Department of Rajasthan. Out of the total, 9862 vacancies are for Basic Computer Instructor and 901 are for Sr Computer Instructor.

Interested candidates who possess the required eligibility criteria can submit RSMSSB Computer Instructor Online Application Form from 08 February 2022 on the official website. The application form will close on 09 March 2022.

Important Dates

Starting Date of RSMSSB Computer Instructor Online Application - 08 February 2022

Last Date of RSMSSB Computer Instructor Online Application - 09 March 2022

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date - May/June 2022

RSMSSB Vacancy Details

Total - 10157

Basic Computer Instructor - 9862

Non TSP - 8964

TSP - 888

Non TSP - 282

TSP - 13

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Basic Computer Instructor - B.E/B.Tech/BCA/B.Sc.

Senior Computer Instructor - M.E/M.Tech/MCA/M.Sc.

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

How to Apply for RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 08 February to 09 March 2022 on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.