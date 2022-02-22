Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 Manager, Superintending Engineer and other Posts, Salary upto 220000 Rs

Oil India Limited has invited application for the recruitment of the Manager, Superintending Engineer, Superintending Medical Officer and Other Posts. Check eligibility criteria, age limit and others details here.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Oil India Limited has invited application for the recruitment of the Manager, Superintending Engineer, Superintending Medical Officer and Other Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 March 2022. Candidates who possess Degree/PG/MBBS/ICAI/ICMAI are eligible to apply for these posts. You will be paid upto 220000 Rs per anum as salary for Manager, Superintending Engineer, Superintending Medical Officer Posts. You can get notification related details such as eligibility criteria, age limit and others.

Oil India Limited Notification Details:

Advt. No.-EX RECT/2022/01

Oil India Limited Notification 2022 Important Dates:

Commencement date for online application: 21 February 2022

Last date for Online application- 15 March 2022

Oil India Limited Notification Vacancy Details:

Manager- 1 Post

Superintending Engineer- 2 Post

Superintending Medical Officer- 2 Post

Senior Medical Officer- 1 Post

Senior Security Officer- 1 Post

Senior Officer- 43 Post

Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Audit- 5 Post

Oil India Limited Notification Jobs Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Manager (ERP-HR)- Candidate should have Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% marks with SAP HCM certificate and having 03 years post qualification experience.

Superintending Engineer (Environment)- a)Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering of minimum 4 years duration with minimum 65% marks OR Bachelor’s degree in any branch of Engineering of minimum 4 years duration with Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering of minimum 2 years duration with minimum 60% marks OR Master’s degree in Environmental Science of minimum 2 years duration

with minimum 60% marks b)Having minimum 3 years post qualification experience.

Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology)- MD (Radio Diagnosis) from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by Medical Council of India with working knowledge of computer tomography and/or MRI and should be familiar with the use of computers.

Superintending Medical Officer (Paediatrics)-MD (Paediatrics) / DNB (Paediatrics) from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by Medical Council of India/ DNB (Paediatrics) conducted by National Board of Examinations.

Senior Medical Officer- Candidates should have MBBS degree from a reputed Medical College/ University recognized by Medical Council of India with minimum 02 years post qualification experience.

Senior Security Officer-Graduate of minimum 3 years duration in any discipline from

a University/Institute recognized by Govt. of India and approved by UGC/appropriate statutory authority with minimum 2 years post qualification experience.

Senior Officer (Civil)- Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 4 years duration in

Electrical Engineering with minimum 65% marks (Excluding Electrical & Communication Engineering/ Electrical & Instrumentation

Engineering etc.)

For more details regarding eligibiilty criteria for other notified posts, please click on below notification link for Official Notification.

Official Notification

How to apply for Oil Indian Limited Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 March 2022.