JKSSB Recruitment 2022 for 168 Driver, Junior Assistant, Assistant Superintendent Jails & Other Posts, Apply Online @ jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Recruitment 2022: Jammu and Kashmir J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of District/Divisional/UT Cadre posts of various Indenting Department under provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services. Interested candidates can apply for JKSSB Recruitment 2022 for Various Posts from 20 February 2022 to 20 March 2022.

A total of 168 vacancies will be recruited for District/Divisional/UT Cadre posts. The detailed terms and conditions with regard to eligibility, educational qualification, domicile, reservation, etc. Candidates can go through the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for JKSSB Recruitment 2022: 20 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application for JKSSB Recruitment 2022: 20 March 2022

JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Junior Scale Stenographer - 1 Post

Driver - 11 Posts

Junior Assistant - 122 Posts

Assistant Superintendent Jails - 7 Posts

Assistant Scientific Officer, Narcotics - 3 Posts

Assistant Scientific Officer, Chemistry and Toxicology - 5 Posts

Assistant Scientific Officer, DNA - 1 Post

Assistant Scientific Officer, Biology/Serology- 3 Posts

Assistant Scientific Officer, Physics- 3 Posts

Assistant Scientific Officer, Ballistics- 3 Posts

Assistant Scientific Officer, Documents - 2 Posts

Assistant Scientific Officer, Cyber Forensics- 3 Posts

Tractor Driver - 2 Posts

Re – toucher Artist - 2 Posts

JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Scale Stenographer - Graduation from any recognized University having minimum speed 65 and 35 words per minute in shorthand and type - writing respectively.

Driver -Middle with valid Hill driving License.

Junior Assistant - Graduation from any recognized University with knowledge of type writing having not less than 35 words speed per minute.

Assistant Superintendent Jails - Graduation from a recognized university and Post Graduate diploma in

Social Work, Sociology, Psychology, Criminology. Physical Standard:- Male: Minimum Height 5' -6"

Minimum Chest 32"- 33- 1/2, Female Minimum Height 5' -2" Physically Fit

Assistant Scientific Officer, Narcotics - Masters Degree in Chemistry/Biochemistry/Pharmacology /Forensic Science with Minimum 50% marks from any University recognized by the UGC.

Assistant Scientific Officer, Chemistry and Toxicology - Masters Degree in Chemistry/Biochemistry/Pharmacology /Forensic Science with Minimum 50% marks from any University recognized by the UGC.

Assistant Scientific Officer, DNA - Masters Degree in Zoology/Botany/Microbiology/Biotechnology/Bio-Chemistry/Life Science/Genetics/Molecular Biology/Forensic Science with Minimum 50% marks from any

University recognized by the UGC.

Assistant Scientific Officer, Biology/Serology - Masters Degree in Zoology/Botany/Microbiology/Biotechnology/Bio-Chemistry/Life Science/Genetics/Molecular Biology/Forensic Science with Minimum 50% marks from any University recognized by the UGC.

Assistant Scientific Officer, Physics- Masters Degree in Zoology/Botany/Microbiology/Biotechnology/Bio-Chemistry/Life Science/Genetics/Molecular Biology/Forensic Science with Minimum 50% marks from any University recognized by the UGC.

Assistant Scientific Officer, Ballistics- Masters Degree in Physics/Mathematics/Applied Mathematics/Forensic

Science with Minimum 50% marks from any University recognized by the UGC.

Assistant Scientific Officer, Documents -Masters Degree in Physics/Mathematics/Applied Mathematics/Forensic Science with Minimum 50% marks from any University recognized by the UGC.

Science with Minimum 50% marks from any University recognized by the UGC.

Assistant Scientific Officer, Cyber Forensics- Masters Degree in Physics/Electronics/IT/Computer Science/Forensic Science with Minimum 50% marks from any University recognized by the UGC.

Tractor Driver - Matric and having Hill Driving License issued by the Licensing Authority of JK Govt.

Retoucher Artist - Matric with Certificate of apprenticeship in the trade from a press of repute.

Download JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

OM - 40 years

SC - 43 years

ST - 43 years

RBA - 43 years

ALC/IB- 43 years

EWS(Economically Weaker Section)- 43 years

PSP (Pahari Speaking People)- 43 years

Social Caste - 43 years

Physically Challenged Person - 42 years

Ex-Servicemen - 48 years

Government Service/Contractual Employment - 40 years

How to apply for JKSSB Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts from 20 February 2022 to 20 March 2022. After submission of online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Application Fee