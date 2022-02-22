JKSSB Recruitment 2022 for 168 Driver, Junior Assistant, Assistant Superintendent Jails & Other Posts, Apply Online @ jkssb.nic.in

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Created On: Feb 22, 2022 18:30 IST
JKSSB Recruitment 2022: Jammu and Kashmir J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of District/Divisional/UT Cadre posts of various Indenting Department under provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services. Interested candidates can apply for JKSSB Recruitment 2022 for Various Posts from 20 February 2022 to 20 March 2022. 

A total of 168 vacancies will be recruited for District/Divisional/UT Cadre posts. The detailed terms and conditions with regard to eligibility, educational qualification, domicile, reservation, etc. Candidates can go through the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application for JKSSB Recruitment 2022: 20 February 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application for JKSSB Recruitment 2022: 20 March 2022

JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Junior Scale Stenographer - 1 Post
  • Driver - 11 Posts
  • Junior Assistant - 122 Posts
  • Assistant Superintendent Jails - 7 Posts
  • Assistant Scientific Officer, Narcotics - 3 Posts
  • Assistant Scientific Officer, Chemistry and Toxicology - 5 Posts
  • Assistant Scientific Officer, DNA - 1 Post
  • Assistant Scientific Officer, Biology/Serology- 3 Posts
  • Assistant Scientific Officer, Physics- 3 Posts
  • Assistant Scientific Officer, Ballistics- 3 Posts
  • Assistant Scientific Officer, Documents - 2 Posts
  • Assistant Scientific Officer, Cyber Forensics- 3 Posts
  • Tractor Driver - 2 Posts
  • Re – toucher Artist - 2 Posts

JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:
  • Junior Scale Stenographer - Graduation from any recognized University having minimum speed 65 and 35 words per minute in shorthand and type - writing respectively.
  • Driver -Middle with valid Hill driving License.
  • Junior Assistant - Graduation from any recognized University with knowledge of type writing having not less than 35 words speed per minute.
  • Assistant Superintendent Jails - Graduation from a recognized university and Post Graduate diploma in
    Social Work, Sociology, Psychology, Criminology.  Physical Standard:- Male: Minimum Height 5' -6"
    Minimum Chest 32"- 33- 1/2, Female Minimum Height 5' -2" Physically Fit
  • Assistant Scientific Officer, Narcotics - Masters Degree in Chemistry/Biochemistry/Pharmacology /Forensic Science with Minimum 50% marks from any University recognized by the UGC.
  • Assistant Scientific Officer, Chemistry and Toxicology - Masters Degree in Chemistry/Biochemistry/Pharmacology /Forensic Science with Minimum 50% marks from any University recognized by the UGC.
  • Assistant Scientific Officer, DNA - Masters Degree in Zoology/Botany/Microbiology/Biotechnology/Bio-Chemistry/Life Science/Genetics/Molecular Biology/Forensic Science with Minimum 50% marks from any
    University recognized by the UGC.
  • Assistant Scientific Officer, Biology/Serology - Masters Degree in Zoology/Botany/Microbiology/Biotechnology/Bio-Chemistry/Life Science/Genetics/Molecular Biology/Forensic Science with Minimum 50% marks from any University recognized by the UGC.
  • Assistant Scientific Officer, Physics- Masters Degree in Zoology/Botany/Microbiology/Biotechnology/Bio-Chemistry/Life Science/Genetics/Molecular Biology/Forensic Science with Minimum 50% marks from any University recognized by the UGC.
  • Assistant Scientific Officer, Ballistics- Masters Degree in Physics/Mathematics/Applied Mathematics/Forensic
    Science with Minimum 50% marks from any University recognized by the UGC.
  • Assistant Scientific Officer, Documents -Masters Degree in Physics/Mathematics/Applied Mathematics/Forensic
    Science with Minimum 50% marks from any University recognized by the UGC.
  • Assistant Scientific Officer, Cyber Forensics- Masters Degree in Physics/Electronics/IT/Computer Science/Forensic Science with Minimum 50% marks from any University recognized by the UGC.
  • Tractor Driver - Matric and having Hill Driving License issued by the Licensing Authority of JK Govt.
  • Retoucher Artist - Matric with Certificate of apprenticeship in the trade from a press of repute.

Download JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

  • OM - 40 years
  • SC - 43 years
  • ST - 43 years
  • RBA - 43 years
  • ALC/IB- 43 years
  • EWS(Economically Weaker Section)- 43 years
  • PSP (Pahari Speaking People)- 43 years
  • Social Caste - 43 years
  • Physically Challenged Person - 42 years
  • Ex-Servicemen - 48 years
  • Government Service/Contractual Employment - 40 years

How to apply for JKSSB Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts from 20 February 2022 to 20 March 2022. After submission of online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. 

JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • General Category - Rs. 500/- 
  • SC,ST,PWD & EWS Categories - Rs. 400/-

 

