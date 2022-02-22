Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 for Senior News Editor & Radio Presenter (Hindi) Posts, Download @prasarbharati.gov.in

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Prasar Bharati has released a notification for the engagement of Senior News Editor & Radio Presenter (Hindi) on a full-time contract basis in Prasar Bharati. Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents within 30 days (21 March 2022) from the date of publication on the Prasar Bharati website along with self-attested copies of supporting documents. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 30 days (21 March 2022) from the date of publication on Prasar Bharati website

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Senior News Editor & Radio Presenter (Hindi) - 2 Posts

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must be PG/PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism/ Mass Communication from a recognized University/Institution or Post Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university/Institution.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - Below 50 Years

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Salary - Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 80,000 per month

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written tests and/ or interviews. No TA/DA etc. will be paid for attending the test/ interview.

Download Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

How to apply for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022

Those candidates who are eligible and willing to work on the above terms & conditions in Prasar Bharati, having requisite qualifications and experience indicated above may apply online on Prasar Bharati web linkhttp://applications.prasarbharati.org/within 30 days from the date of publication on Prasar Bharati website along with self attested copies of supporting documents. In case of any difficulty in submission, it may be emailed to hrcpbs@prasarbharati.gov.in along with a screenshot of the error.