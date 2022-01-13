Upcoming Govt Jobs & Exams 2022 Live Updates@Postponed Exam-GPSC,GSECL,Calendar-DSSSB/RPSC and much more

Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL) has postponed the written exam for the posts of Junior Programmer an others on its official website. You can check all latest updates about the Upcoming Exams Dates (LIVE Updates) here.

GPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2022 Postponed

GPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2022: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has postponed the interview schedule for Assistant Professor, Paediatrics, General State Service, Class-I. All those candidates who have to appear in the interview schedule can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GSECL Exam 2022 Postponed Due to COVID-19

GSECL Exam 2022 Postponed: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL) has postponed the written exam for the posts of Junior Programmer, VS (Junior Engineer), VS (Plant Attendant Gr.I) and Instrument Mechanic.

It is noted that Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL) was set to conduct the written exam for the posts of Junior Programmer, VS (Junior Engineer), VS (Plant Attendant Gr.I) and Instrument Mechanic from 17to 21 January 2022 at various centres across the State of Gujarat.

DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022 @dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022 Download : Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the details Exam Calendar 2022 for all the major Combined Exams including Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Engineer (AE), PGT & Lecturer, TGT, Assistant Teacher, Legal Assistant, Section Officer, Lab Technician scheduled in the year 2022.

All such candidates who have part of the various round of selection process for the above posts can check the DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022 available on the official website. You can download the DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022 also with the link given below.



RPSC Exam Calendar 2022 Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Exam Calendar 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the tentative exam schedule for recruitment to the various posts in different categories.

According to the short notification released, the RPSC RAS Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on 25 and 26 February 2022.

The exam for the selection of assistant teachers will be held in the fourth and fifth week of March and in the first week of April.

The candidates can check the detailed RPSC Exam Calendar 2022 on the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.gov.in.

OSSC Exam Schedule 2022 in the Month of January-22 Released @ossc.gov.in, Download PDF

OSSC Exam Date 2022 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the tentative exam schedule for all the major exams scheduled in the month of January 2022. Candidates who have to appear in the various mode of exams including Mains/Viva Voce/Computer Skill Test/Document Verification scheduled in the month of January 2022 can download the details exam schedule available on the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

All such candidates who have part of selection process for major exams including Market Intelligence Inspector, junior Stenographer, Inspector of Legal Metrology and Library Assistant, Computer Operator cum Store Keeper and others can check the OSSC Exam Date 2022 on the official website.

However you can download the same also directly with the link given below.

OSSC Mains Exam 2021 for Junior Assistant Post Postponed @ossc.gov.in

OSSC Mains Exam 2021 Postponed: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a short notice regarding the postponement of Mains Exams for the post of Junior Assistant under OSSC and GA & PG (Rent) Department. All such candidates who have qualified for the mains exam round for the post of Junior Assistant against Advt No- 4643 / OSSC Dated 27.12.2019 can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-www.ossc.gov.in/.

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021Released @bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the Sub Inspector, Sergeant 2020 Prelims Admit Card against Advt. No. 03/2020 on its website i.e. bpssc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for these posts can download BPSSC SI Admit Card from the official website.

In a bid to download the Admit Card of Preliminary Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police, candidates will have to provide their login credential on its official website.

RPSC RAS/RTS 2021 Mains Exam Date OUT @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC RAS/RTS 2021 Mains Exam Date: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the mains exam date for recruitment of RAS/ RTS Combined Competitive Exam 2021. According to the notice, the mains exam is scheduled to be held on 25 and 26 February 2022 at various exam centers.

All such candidates who have qualified for the mains exam round for RAS/ RTS Combined Competitive Exam 2021 can check the RPSC RAS/RTS 2021 Mains Exam Date available on the official website-i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .The written examination will consist of the following four papers which will be descriptive /analytical.

However you can check the complete notice directly through the link given below.

GPSC Updated Exam Calendar 2021-22 Out for Major Exams



GPSC Updated Calendar 2021-22: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the GPSC Updated Calendar to be conducted during the year 2021-22 for major exams including Range Forest Officer, Scientific Officer, Section Officer, Assistant Professor, Accounts Officer, State Tax Inspector and others.

All such candidate who have part of various round of selection process including Preliminary/Mains round for these major exams to be conducted by the Commission in the 2021-22 can check the GPSC Updated Calendar 2021 available on the official website of GPSC i.e.-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

