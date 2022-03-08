Haryana PSC Mains Schedule 2022 Out for HCS (Judicial Branch) @hpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the tentative schedule for the HCS (Judicial Branch) mains exam on its official website -hpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

All those candidates who have declared qualified for Main Examination of HCS (Judicial Branch) in response to the Advertisement No. 01/2021 can download the Haryana PSC Mains Schedule 2022 available on the official website of HPSC-hpsc.gov.in.

You can download the Haryana PSC Mains Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download Haryana PSC Mains Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of HPSC.i.e.hpsc.gov.in. Go to the home page/announcement section Click on the notification link Announcements for the posts of HCS(JD. Branch) - 2021/Download document for more info on the home page. You will get PDF of the Haryana PSC Mains Schedule 2022 in a new window. Download Haryana PSC Mains Schedule 2022 and save it for future reference.



According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Main Examination of HCS (Judicial Branch) from 15 to 17 April 2022.

Notice further says,"It is hereby announced for the general information of the candidates who have been declared qualified for Main Examination of HCS (Judicial Branch) - 202l in response to the Advertisement No. 01/2021 published on 14.01.2021 and corrigendum dated 13.08.2021

published on 14.08.2021 in various newspapers that the Main Examination for the post of HCS

(Judicial Branch) will be held from 15.04.2022 to 17.04.2022 (tentatively)."

You can download Haryana PSC Mains Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.