BSSC Mines Inspector Exam Date 2021(Out) @bssc.bihar.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

Bihar SSC has released the written exam date for the post of Mines Inspector(Non Gazetted) on its official website- bssc.bihar.gov.in. Check PDF link here.

BSSC Mines Inspector Exam Date 2021: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the written exam date for the post of Mines Inspector(Non Gazetted) on its official website- bssc.bihar.gov.in. The BSSC is going to conduct the written exam for Mines Inspector (MI) post on 10 May 2022 onwards.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for this exam can download BSSC Mines Inspector Exam 2021 notice available on the official website-bssc.bihar.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, BSSC will conduct the written exam for the Mines Inspector(Non Gazetted) post on 10-11 May 2022. Exam will be conducted in two sittings on 10 May 2022 and one sittings on 11 May 2022.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the Mines Inspector post can check the BSSC Mines Inspector Exam Date 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download BSSC Mines Inspector Exam Date 2021 Check Steps

Visit the official site of BSSC – www.bssc.bihar.gov.in. Click on the link-Important Notice Regarding Examination Date of Adv. No. 01/21, Post- Mines Inspector(Non Gazetted)on the home page. You will get the PDF of the BSSC Mines Inspector Exam Date 2021 in a new window. Download and save the BSSC Mines Inspector Exam Date 2021 for future reference.

It is noted that Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) had earlier released the job notification for the 100 posts of Mines Inspector(Non Gazetted) against Adv. No. 01/21.

