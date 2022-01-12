JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2022 Out for Combined Competitive Service@ jkpsc.nic.in, Download PDF

Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the details schedule for the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Mains Exam on its official website - jkpsc.nic.in. Check details schedule here.

JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2022 Download: Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the details schedule for the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Mains Exam. Commission will conduct the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Mains Exam from 08 March 2022 onwards.

All those candidates who have successfully qualified for the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Mains Exam round can check the CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2022 available on the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) - jkpsc.nic.in.

You can download the JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2022 Steps Here

Visit the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) i.e. -jkpsc.nic.in/. Go the What's New Section on Home Page. Click on the link "Date Sheet for JK Combined Competitive Mains Examination 2022"given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2022 . You should take Print Out of the JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2022 and save a copy for future reference.

However, you can download directly the JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2022 from the link given below.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Mains Exam from 08 to 17 March 2022.

Exam for qualifying paper English will be conducted on 08 March 2022. General Studies Paper II and Paper III will be held on 09 March 2022 whereas Paper IV and V will be held on 10 March 2022. Optional Papers including VI will be conducted on 16 March 2022 whereas Paper VII will be held on 17 March 2022.

Candidates can check the details Subject wise Exam Sheet for the Combined Competitive Mains Examination on the official website. Commission will announce the venue and other update in due course of time.