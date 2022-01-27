OSSC Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2022 Released for Combined Auditor-19 Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Details Here

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the revised mains exam date of Combined Auditor Post-2019 on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check details here.

OSSC Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Revised Mains Exam date of Combined Auditor Exam-2019. Commission has postponed the earlier scheduled exam date for the Combined Auditor post against Advt no 4528/OSSC.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Combined Auditor Post Exam-2019 can check the OSSC Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2022 available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-ossc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, now the Commission has will conduct the mains exam for the Combined Auditor Post -2019 on 19 to 20 February 2022. Candidates can download the details OSSC Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission i.e -ossc.gov.in. Go to the What's New Section available on the home page. Click on link- Notice Regarding re-scheduled of Examination for the Post of Combined Auditor-2019

[Advt No.4528/OSSC dated 21.12.2019] available on the homepage. Click on the Link and you will get the PDF of the OSSC Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2022 in a new window. Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

It is noted that earlier Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) was to conduct the Mains Exam of Combined Auditor post on 16 February 2022. Now Commission will conduct the same on 19 and 20 February 2022.

Notification further says, “It is for information of all concerned that due to certain unavoidable circumstances, the Main Written Examination for the post of Combined Auditor-2019 pursuant to Advt No.4528/OSSC dated 21.12.2019 which was scheduled on 16 February 2022 vide Notice No. 341/OSSC dtd/ 19.01.2022 is rescheduled to be conducted on 19.02.2022 and 20.02.2022."

All such candidates who have qualified for the mains exam round for Combined Auditor-2019 post are advised to visit the website of the Commission regularly to know the further updated in this regard.

You can download directly the detail OSSC Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2022 from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2022