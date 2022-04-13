Assam PSC Interview 2022 Postponed for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Posts, Check Revised Schedule To Announce Soon

Assam PSC has postponed the Viva Voce/Interview schedule for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

APSC Assistant Engineer Interview Schedule 2022 Postponed: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has postponed the Viva Voce/Interview schedule for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil). Commission was to conduct the Viva Voce/Interview for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) was scheduled from 19 April 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have qualified for the Viva Voce/Interview round for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Irrigation Department, Assam can check the postponement notice available on the official website-apsc.nic.in.

It is noted that the Viva Voce/Interview for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) was scheduled to be held from 19 April 2022 to 2nd May 2022.

As per the notice released, Commission has postponed the interview for the above post. Candidates who have qualified for the interview round are advised to keep in touch with the official website of APSC for fresh dates.

Commission will notify the details schedule for the Viva Voce/Interview for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Irrigation Department, Assam (Advt. No. 06/2020 dtd. 19/08/2020) on its official website.

You can download the APSC Assistant Engineer Interview Schedule 2022 Postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download APSC Assistant Engineer Interview Schedule 2022 Postponement Notice

Visit the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link -"Notification regarding postponement of Viva Voce/Interview for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Irrigation Department, Assam (Advt. No. 06/2020 dtd. 19/08/2020) NOTIFICATION ”given on the Home Page. You will get the APSC Assistant Engineer Interview Schedule 2022 Postponement Notice in a new window. You should take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

