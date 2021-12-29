DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022 Out @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Complete DSSB Combined Exam Schedule Here

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the details Exam Calendar 2022 for all the major Combined Exams on its official website-dsssb.delhi.gov.in. You can download PDF here.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for these major exams under Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) can check the DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022 available on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)-dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

You can download the DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022 from its official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022 Steps Here

Go to official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in Click on the link - application/pdf Tentative Calendar for DSSSB Exams during year 2022 Combined Exams , Size : 894.74 KB’ available on the home page. A new window will open where you get the PDF of the DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022. Download DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022 and save the same for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022





According to the short notification released, DSSSB will conduct the written exam for JE (Civil) from January 1 to March 31, 2022.

Check Major Exam Schedule Here

Name of the exam Tentative Schedule JE (Civil) 1 to 1 31 March 2022 JE (Electrical), SO (Electrical) 1 to 1 31 March 2022 AE (Civil) January 1 to March 31, 2022 AE (Electrical) 1 to 1 31 March 2022 Legal Assistant,Assistant Law Officer 1 to 1 31 March 2022 PGT & Lecturer Post 01 to 04 April 2022 Staff Nurse/ ANM Group B Nursing Officer 01 to 31 May 2022 Section Officer 01 to 31 May 2022 Pharmacist 01 to 31 May 2022 LDC 01 to 31 May 2022 Driver 01 to 30 June 2022



You can check the complete Exam Schedule available on the official website of DSSSB.

Candidates who have to appear in the above major exams should note that the above mentioned dates are tentative and may vary in the future due to some unavoidable circumstances appeared before the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).