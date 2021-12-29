DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022 Notification on 1 Jan @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, 800+ Vacancies Expected for JE, AE, SO Posts

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will release the recruitment notification for Junior Engineer (JE) for Civil, Electrical, and Assistant Engineer (AE) for Civil, Electrical on 01 January 2022. Check Vacancy, Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process Here.

DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will release the recruitment notification for filling up the vacancy for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) for Civil, Electrical, Assistant Engineer (AE) for Civil, Electrical, and Section Officer (SO) Electrical on 01 January 2022 on its official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in, according to DSSSB 2022 Calendar. The Aspiring engineer would be able to apply online till 10 January 2022, once the link is activated.

As per reports, around 871 tentative vacancies shall be filled upto 31st December 2022. Applicants will be called for the Tier-1 Exam which is scheduled to be held on 01 March 2022. Aspirants can check Vacancy Break-Up, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process Here.

In addition to JE and AE, the board shall also release the notification for Legal Assistant and Assistant Law Officer.

Important Dates

Starting Date of DSSSB JE Application Form - 01 January 2022

Last Date of DSSSB JE Application Form - 10 January 2022

DSSSB JE Exam Date - 01 March 2022

Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 594

Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 115

Section Officer (Electrical) - 1

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) - 10

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 151

DSSSB JE Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

JE and SO - Diploma in Civil/Electrical Engineering from a recognized Institution.

AE - B.E/B.Tech in Civil/Electrical Engineering from a recognized Institution.

Selection Process for DSSSB JE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of exam

How to Apply for DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022?

Online Applications are invited from 01 to 10 January 2022.