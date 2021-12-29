DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022 Notification on 1 Jan @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, 800+ Vacancies Expected for JE, AE, SO Posts

DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will release the recruitment notification for filling up the vacancy for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) for Civil, Electrical, Assistant Engineer (AE) for Civil, Electrical, and Section Officer (SO) Electrical on 01 January 2022 on its official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in, according to DSSSB 2022 Calendar. The Aspiring engineer would be able to apply online till 10 January 2022, once the link is activated.
As per reports, around 871 tentative vacancies shall be filled upto 31st December 2022. Applicants will be called for the Tier-1 Exam which is scheduled to be held on 01 March 2022. Aspirants can check Vacancy Break-Up, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process Here.
In addition to JE and AE, the board shall also release the notification for Legal Assistant and Assistant Law Officer.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of DSSSB JE Application Form - 01 January 2022
- Last Date of DSSSB JE Application Form - 10 January 2022
- DSSSB JE Exam Date - 01 March 2022
Vacancy Details
- Junior Engineer (Civil) - 594
- Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 115
- Section Officer (Electrical) - 1
- Assistant Engineer (Electrical) - 10
- Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 151
DSSSB JE Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
- JE and SO - Diploma in Civil/Electrical Engineering from a recognized Institution.
- AE - B.E/B.Tech in Civil/Electrical Engineering from a recognized Institution.
Selection Process for DSSSB JE Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of exam
How to Apply for DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022?
Online Applications are invited from 01 to 10 January 2022.