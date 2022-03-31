MP High Court Prelims Exam Date 2021 (Out) for Civil Judge Post @mphc.gov.in, Check Details Here

High Court of Madhya Pradesh has released the prelims exam date for the Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) -2021 on its official website-mphc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

MP High Court Prelims Exam Date 2021: High Court of Madhya Pradesh has released the online preliminary exam date for the Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) -2021 on its official website. High Court of Madhya Pradesh will conduct the prelims exam for Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) -2021 on 06 May 2022(Friday).

All those candidates who have qualified for Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Prelims exam round can check the exam schedule notification available on the official website of MP High Court-mphc.gov.in.

You can download the MP High Court Prelims Exam Date 2021 notification from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download MP High Court Prelims Exam Date 2021 Check Steps

Visit official lwebsite-mphc.gov.in/exam-details.

Go to the Recruitment / Result Section on the home page.

Click on the link-Notification Regarding Date of Online Preliminary Examination of MP Civil Judge Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam-2021 on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the prelims exam schedule in a new window.

Download and save the same for your future reference.

According to the notice released, the online preliminary exam of Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam-2021 will be held on 06.05.2022 (Friday) in Single shift.

Notification further says that for the convenience of candidates, the aforesaid exam shall be held at centers in and out of state of Madhya Pradesh. The list of States with cities is available on the official website. You can download directly the MP High Court Prelims Exam Date 2021 from the link given below,