APSC DV Schedule 2022 Out for Junior Engineer Post @apsc.nic.in, Download PDF Here

APSC Junior Engineer DV Schedule 2022: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

As per the short notice released, APSC will conduct the Document Verification for the Junior Engineer post from 22-25 March 2022. Candidates who have qualified in the written exam for the of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Panchayat and Rural Development Department held on 27-12-2020 are able to appear for the DV round.

Candidates should note that they will have to appear with the document verification schedule with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification. You will have to carry the original along with the self attested photocopies of the documents as mentioned.

http://apsc.nic.in/notif_2022/Notif_Doc_Ver_JE(C)_P&RD_03_2020_15032022.pdf