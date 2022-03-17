OSSC Skill Test Admit Card 2022 To Release on March 22 for Auditor Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Schedule

OSSC has released the short notice regarding the Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule for the Auditor on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check process to download here.

OSSC Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the short notice regarding the Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule for the post of Auditor-2017. Commission is set to conduct the Computer Skill Test for the post of Auditor-2017 on 28 March 2022.

Now all such candidates who have qualified for the skill test round for the Auditor Post can download the OSSC Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website-ossc.gov.in.



According to the short notice released, the Computer Skill Test for the post of Auditor-2017 will be held on 28.03.2022 in different examination centres at Bhubaneswar. Duration of Computer Skill Test for the Auditor post will be 45 minutes and exam will be held from 10.30 A.M to 11.15 A.M.

Candidates qualified for the Computer Skill Test should note that Full Mark for the test will be 50 whereas Qualifying Mark will be 15.

You can download OSSC Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission - www.ossc.gov.in Go to the What's New section available on the home page. Click on link-’Notice regarding Computer Skill Test for the post of Auditor-2017 to be held on 28.03.2022Advt.No.4372/OSSC dt.27.12.2017 in a new window. Download and save the OSSC Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update for future reference

Candidates can download their Skill Test Admit card from 22 March 2022 onwards from the link available on the official website. In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User Id and Password (Application No. is the User Id and Date of Birth is the password)with the link provided in What's New section of the Home Page of the website of the Commission.

You can download directly the OSSC Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update



