RPSC Vidhi Rachnakar Interview Admit Card 2021 Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

RPSC Vidhi Rachnakar Interview Admit Card 2021 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Admit Card for the post of Vidhi Rachnakar on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the interview for the Vidhi Rachnakar Competitive Exam 2021 on 20 April 2022.

You can download the RPSC Vidhi Rachnakar Interview Admit Card 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Visit to the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/ Go the Important Links section available on the Home Page. Click on the link "Interview Letter for Vidhi Rachnakar Competitive Exam 2021" displaying on the home page. Provide your login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth on the link. You will get the PDF of the RPSC Vidhi Rachnakar Interview Admit Card 2021 in a new window. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the same for future reference.



All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for Vidhi Rachnakar Competitive Exam 2021 can download the RPSC Vidhi Rachnakar Interview Admit Card 2021 available on the official website -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

In a bid to download the RPSC Vidhi Rachnakar Interview Admit Card 2021 candidates will have to provide their login credentails including Roll Number and Date of Birth on the link available on the official website.

It is noted that RPSC will conduct the interview for the Vidhi Rachnakar Competitive Exam 2021 on 20 April 2022.Candidates appearing in the interview should note that they will have to bring all the essential documents/certificates in original with Xerox copy during the interview round. Candidates appearing in the interview round should note that they will have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines during the interview round.

