UPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 (Out) @uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Link Here

UPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 has released on its official website @uppsc.up.nic.in. Check how to download UPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 link and exam date details below here.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 Download: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card of the screening test for the Assistant Professor Post on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the screening test for the Assistant Professor Post in government Degree College on 15 March 2022.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Assistant Professor Post, in government Degree College against Advertisement No. 02/2020-21 can download their Admit Card from the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

In a bid to download the UPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Candidate Registration No, Date of Birth, Gender and Verification Code on the link available on the official website.

You can download the UPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 after following the steps given below.

How to Download UPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission -uppsc.up.nic.in. Go to the Information Bulletin section available on the home page. Click on the link " CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO.02/2020-2021, ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, GOVERNMENT DEGREE COLLEGE (SCREENING) EXAM.-2020" flashing on the homepage. You will be re directed to a new window where you will have to provide your login credentials on the link. You will get the Admit Card on your screen. Download and save the same for future reference.



Commission will conduct the screening test for the Assistant Professor Post in government Degree College (Advertisement No. 02/2020-21) on 15 March 2022 in exam centers located in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad.

Candidates appearing in the screening test should note that they will have to carry their Admit Card with two passport size photograph and ID proof in original and xerox.

You can download the UPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 directly with the link given below.