IOCL GAE Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Graduate Apprentice Engineer Post

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is hiring Graduate Apprentice Engineers (GAE) through GATE. Candidates can check last date, vacancy, salary, qualification, age limit, how to apply and selection criteria here.

IOCL GAE Recruitment 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued a notice regarding recruitment to the post of Graduate Apprentice Engineer (GAE). Candidates with GATE 2022 Scores are eligible to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2022. IOCL GET Online Application Link is available at iocl.com.

Vacancies are available for the disciplines of Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Sc and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Metallurgical Engineering. Additionally, few candidates would also be selected for Engagement as Graduate Apprentice Engineers (GAEs) in line with Apprenticeship Act, 1961 (and subsequent amendments thereafter) from the following disciplines i.e. Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering

IOCL GAE Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application: 22 May 2022

IOCL GAE 2022 Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice Engineer

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Science and Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Instrumentation Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Metallurgical Engineering

IOCL GAE Salary:

Candidates selected as Engineers/Officers will receive a starting Basic Pay of Rs. 50,000/- per month and shall be placed in the pay scale of Rs. 50,000 - 1,60,000. I

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL GAE Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

B.Tech./BE /Equivalent as Full-time Regular course from Institutions/ Colleges/ Universities/ Deemed Universities duly recognized by AICTE/UGC in concerned discipline with 65% marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD).

Candidates who have completed/are pursuing M.Tech in any disciplines are also eligible to apply provided they have appeared in GATE 2022 examination in the eligible discipline and completed B.Tech./BE in one of the mentioned disciplines.

IOCL GAE Age Limit:

General, EWS- Not more than 26 years

Selection Process for IOCL GAE Posts

The selection process will be done on the basis of:

Group Discussion(GD) Group Task (GT) Personal Interview (PI)

How to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2022 ?