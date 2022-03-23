OSSC Exam Calendar 2022 (Out) for April-22 @ossc.gov.in, Check PDF for Auditor, Librarian, FSO, JA, AFDO, SSFI and Others

OSSC has released the tentative exam dates scheduled in the Month of April on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Exam Calendar April 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the tentative exam dates scheduled in the Month of April on its official website. You can get the tentative schedule for all the major exams including Auditor, Assistant Fodder Development Officer, Food Safety Officer, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Assistant, Junior Librarian, Junior Stenographer and others.

All such candidates who have to appear in various round of selection process for these posts including Prelims/Mains/Interview/Document Verification/Skill Test and others scheduled in the month of April 2022 can check the OSSC Exam Calendar April 2022 Update available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Certificate verification round PTI-Cum-Hostel Supdt, Exam -2017 against Advt No.4396/OSSC on 02.04.2022. The Descriptive Test and Mains written exam for the Auditor-2019 will be conducted on 03-04 April 2022.

Viva-Voce test for the Small Saving and Financial Inclusion Officer-2020 is scheduled on 05-06 April 2022. The Stenography Test English and Odia for Junior Stenographer-17 and Junior Stenographer-19 will be held on 07 and 08 April 2022 respectively.

The Certificate Verification for Food Safety Officer-2020 will be held on 16 April 2022 whereas the Computer Skill Test for Junior Clerk-cum-typist- post will be held on 18 April 2022. You can download the OSSC Exam Calendar April 2022 for all the major exams tentatively scheduled in the month of April from the official website after following these steps given below,



How to Download OSSC Exam Calendar April 2022 Update Steps Here

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. www.ossc.gov.in. Click on the What is New Section available on the home page. Click on link-Examination schedule for the Month of April-2022 available on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of the OSSC Exam Calendar April 2022 Update. Download and save the same for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the OSSC Exam Calendar April 2022 directly from the link given below.