SBI PO Final Result 2021-22 (Out) @sbi.co.in, Download PDF Link Here

SBI PO Final Result 2021-22  has been released by State Bank of India (SBI) on its official website @sbi.co.in. Check how to download SBI PO Final Result 2021 PDF Link and others details below here.

Created On: Mar 16, 2022 13:23 IST
SBI PO Final Result 2021-22
SBI PO Final Result 2021-22

SBI PO Final Result 2021-22 Download : State Bank of India (SBI) has released the final result for the post of Probationary  Officer 2021-22 on its official website. Bank has uploaded the PDF of the list of roll numbers of finally selected candidates for the Probationary Officer. All such candidates appeared in the interview round for the Probationary Officer Posts can download SBI PO Result from the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.

You can download the SBI PO Final Result 2021-22 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download SBI PO Final Result 2021-22 Check Steps 

  1. Visit to official career website of SBI - sbi.co.in/web/careers
  2. Click on the link ‘Final Result’ given against ‘RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS (Advertisement No. CRPD/ PO/ 2021-22/18)’.
  3. Download SBI PO Final Result Result PDF
  4. Check roll numbers of selected candidates

It is noted that SBI PO Prelims Exam was conducted on 20, 21 and 27 November 2021. The mains exam for Probationary Officer Posts was conducted on 29 January 2021.  SBI PO Mains result was declared on 17 February 2021 and Interview was conducted in the month of February 2022. 

State Bank of India (SBI) is to recruit total 2056 vacancies for Probationary Officer through this recruitment process.

Candidates appeared in the interview round for the Probational Officer Posts can check SBI PO Final Result 2021-22 directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link to Check SBI PO Final Result 2021-22

FAQ

How to Download SBI PO Final Result 2021 Scorecard?

You can download the SBI PO Final Result 2021 Scorecard from the link-Final Result given against ‘RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS (Advertisement No. CRPD/ PO/ 2021-22/18)’ on the official website.

Is SBI PO Final Result 2021 Released?

Yes, the SBI PO Final Result 2021 has been released by SBI and you can access the same on official website.

How to check SBI PO Final Result 2021?

You will have to visit on the official website of SBI and click on the link-Final Result’ given against ‘RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS (Advertisement No. CRPD/ PO/ 2021-22/18)’. You will get the PDF of the desired result.

