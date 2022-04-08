BPSC AAO Prelims Exam Date 2021 (Released) for Assistant Audit Officer Post @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Details Schedule

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the prelims exam date for the post of Assistant Audit Officer on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check PDF link here.

BPSC AAO Prelims Exam Date 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the prelims exam date for the post of Assistant Audit Officer on its official website. Commission has decided to conduct the Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on 18 June 2022.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination can download the BPSC AAO Prelims Exam Date 2021 from the official website of BPSC-i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the short notice released on its official website, Commission will conduct the prelims exam for Assistant Audit Officer post against Advt. No. 05/2021 on 18 June 2022, although the date is tentative and it can be changed due to some administrative reasons.

You can download the BPSC AAO Prelims Exam Date 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download BPSC AAO Prelims Exam Date 2021 Check Steps

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Go to the Subject Section on home page. Click on the notification link that reads 'Important Notice: Date of Commencement of Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 05/2021) '. You will get the PDF of the notification in a new window. Download BPSC AAO Prelims Exam Date 2021 and save it for future reference.

Earlier Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had invited online application for 138 posts of Assistant Audit officer (Bihar Audit Services) in Audit Directorate under Finance Dept., Govt. of Bihar.

Candidates having Graduate with any one of subjects including Commerce, Economics, Statistics or Mathematics from any recognized University were applied for the major recruitment drive launched in the state.