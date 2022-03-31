OPSC Written Exam Date 2022 Out for Geologist, Mining Officer and Others @opsc.gov.in, Check Schedule

OPSC has released the written exam schedule for the posts of Geologist, Petrologist & others on its official website- opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC Exam Schedule 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam schedule for various posts including Geologist, Petrologist, Geophysicist & Mining Officers on its official website. Commission will conduct the written exam for the above posts from 23 April 2022 onwards.

You can download the OPSC Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

According to the short notification released, Commission will conduct the written exam for Paper I i.e. General Studies on 23 April 2022 from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M.

Paper II for the post of Petrologists will be conducted on 23 April 2022.

Paper II for the post of Geologists and Mining Officers will be conducted on 24 April 2022. The Paper II for the post of Geophysicist will be conducted on 25 April 2022. Candidates are advised to visit on the official website regularly for further information on Admit Card and Centre allocation.

