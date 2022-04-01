IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 (Out) @ibps.in: Download Final Result and Scores Link Here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board (IBPS) has declared the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 today on its official website. Check how to download IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 link and steps details below here

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 Download: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), on 01 April, has uploaded the result of the online IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2021 (CRP Clerk XI) at ibps.in. The exam was conducted on 25 January 2022. Candidates can download IBPS Result through the IBPS Clerk Mains Result Link just below the link using the registration number or roll number and date of birth. The selected candidate will appear for provisional allotment across the country. A list of candidates (Statewise / UT wise in Registration Number order) provisionally allotted will be available on IBPS website, www.ibps.in on or before 01 May 2022.

IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment 2022

The provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of various guidelines issued by Govt. of India/Others from time to time, administrative exigency etc.

The candidates who are clear the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2021 can check the State/UT wise and category wise maximum and minimum scores (Online Main Examination scores out of 100) for the provisional allotment and reserve list through the PDF below:

A total of 7885 clerks will be allotted in various banks across the country including in Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra.

IBPS Clerk Mains Marks 2022

You can check your marks or scores by the following procedure:

A number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the Corrected Score after applying a penalty for wrong answers. Final scores in each test are rounded off to two digits after the decimal point. Total Weighted Score (TWS), wherever applicable, is arrived at as follows-

Total Weighted Score = Score obtained in General/ Financial Awareness + General English + Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude + Quantitative Aptitude

How to Download IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022

Step1: Go to the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

Step2: Click on ‘Click here to View your Result of Online Main Examination for CRP-Clerks-XI’

Step3: Enter the details

Step4: Download IBPS Clerk Result

IBPS Clerk Pre Exam was conducted on 26 November and 19 December 2021 and the result was declared on 13 January 2022. On the basis of their prelims result, they were called for the mains exam.