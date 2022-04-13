OPSC Practical Test Admit Card 2022 Released for Programmer Post@opsc.gov.in, Check Download Link

Odisha PSC has released the Practical test Admit Card for the post of Programmer on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Check link here.

OPSC Practical Test Admit Card 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Practical test Admit Card for the post of Programmer on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear in the Practical Test round for the Programmer post can download their Admit Card from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

It is noted that Commission is set to conduct the Practical Test for Recruitment of Programmer on 17 April 2022. In a bid to download the OPSC Practical Test Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number and Date Of Birth on the link available on the home page.

Candidates who have qualified successfully for the practical test round for Programmer Post can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OPSC Practical Test Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission i.e. http://www.opsc.gov.in/ Go to the what’s New section available on the Home page of the website. Click on the link Download Admission Certificate & Instructions - Practical Test for Recruitment of Programmer in Office of OPSC (Advt. No. 29 of 2021-22) given on the Home Page. You will have to provide your login credentials including Registration No and Date of Birth. You will get the OPSC Practical Test Admit Card 2022 in a new window. You are advised to take Print Out of the same for future reference.

However you can download the Download OPSC Practical Test Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.