JSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 Release @jssc.nic.in: Check New CBT/OMR Dates for Instructor, 10th/12th Level & Other Posts

JSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 Download: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the tentative revised exam calendar for the various posts including Scientific Assistant Competitive Exam-2021, JSSC Graduate Level Combined Exam, Diploma/10th/ 12th based Competitive Exams for the year 2022. Earlier Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the new examination calendar for the year 2022 and now it has updated and released the revised dates for the above exam on its official website-jssc.nic.in.

Commission has released the details schedule for all the major exams including date for publishing the Advertisement, OMR/CBT based exam date and even publishing of result for the exams have also been mentioned on the JSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022.

Candidates who are part of selection process for various round of the above exams can download the JSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download JSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of JSSC.i.e. jssc.nic.in. Click on the notification that reads 'Tentative Revised Calendar of Examination for the Year- 2022'. It will redirect you to the new window where hou will get the PDF of the JSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022. Download JSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 and save it for future reference.

According to the JSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 released, Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will release the Jharkhand Scientific Assistant Competitive Exam 2021 in the third week of March.

The OMR based written exam for General Graduate Level Combined Exam in the last week of May 2022. The Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Exam will be held in the last week of April. Result will be published in first week of July.

The OMR based exam for Excise Inspector will be held in the third week of July and PET for the same will be held in third week of April.

CBT exam for Jharkhand Industrial Training Service (ITI Instructor) exam will be held in the first week of June. Result for the same will be publish in the second week of July.

Name of Exam Tentative Schedule Jharkhand Scientific Assistant Competitive Exam 2021 Third Week of March Graduate Level Combined Exam Last Week of May Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Exam Last Week of April Excise Inspector Third Week of July Excise Inspector (PET) Third Week of April ITI Instructor First Week of June Inter Level Typing Test Second Week of June Inter Level Competitive Exam Third Week of June Matric Level Competitive Exam Last Week of June

