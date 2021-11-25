RPSC RAS/RTS 2021 Mains Exam Date OUT @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Admit Card Expected Date Here

RPSC RAS/RTS 2021 Mains Exam Date: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the mains exam date for recruitment of RAS/ RTS Combined Competitive Exam 2021. Candidates who applied for RPSC RAS/RTS 2021 Main Exam can check the complete notice through the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the notice, the mains exam is scheduled to be held on 25 February 2022 and 26 February 2022 at various exam centers. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. The detailed schedule for the exam will be uploaded in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

What are the exam scheme and syllabus for RPSC RAS/RTS 2021 Mains Exam?

The written examination will consist of the following four papers which will be descriptive /analytical. A candidate must take all the papers listed below which will also consist of question paper of brief, medium, long answer and descriptive type questions. The standard of General Hindi and General English will be that of Sr. Secondary Level. The time allowed for each paper shall be 3 hours.

Paper Subject Marks Time 1 General Studies –I 200 3 Hours 2 General Studies-II 200 3 Hours 3 General Studies-III 200 3 Hours 4 General Hindi and General English 200 3 Hours

How to Download RPSC RAS/RTS 2021 Mains Admit Card?

Visit the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘RPSC RAS/RTS 2021 Mains Admit Card Download’. It will redirect you to the new window. Enter your user id, date of birth and captcha code. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download RPSC RAS/RTS 2021 Mains Admit Card and save it for future reference.

This drive is being done to recruit 988 vacancies through the RAS/ RTS Combined Competitive Exam 2021. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.