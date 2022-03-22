UKPSC CCE Mains Exam Date 2022 (Out) for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services @ukpsc.gov.in, Check Details

UKPSC has released the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service (Mains) Examination Schedule on its official website-ukpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UKPSC CCE Mains Exam Date 2022: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Examination Schedule on its official website. Commission will conduct the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service (Mains) Examination from 20 August 2022 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified successfully in the prelims exam for Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service can download the UKPSC CCE Mains Exam Date 2022 Update from the official website - ukpsc.net.in.

According to the short notice release, Commission will conduct the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service (Mains) Examination on 20/21/22/23 August 2022. It is noted that Commission is set to conduct the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Prelims Examination on 03 April 2022.

Commission has launched the recruitment drive to recruit various 316 posts including under under Combined State Civil/ Upper Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 (PCS).

All such candidates applied for the under Combined State Civil/ Upper Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 (PCS) can check the UKPSC CCE Mains Exam Date 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UKPSC CCE Mains Exam 2022 Notice Check Steps

Go to the UKPSC Application Portal -ukpsc.gov.in. Click on the link ‘उत्तराखण्ड सम्मिलित राज्य सिविल/प्रवर अधीनस्थ सेवा परीक्षा-2021 के संबंध में विज्ञप्ति (Under Section/Module :Recruitments)’on the homepage. You will redirected to new window where you will get the PDF of the UKPSC CCE Mains Exam 2022 Notice. Download and save the UKPSC CCE Mains Exam 2022 Notice for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the UKPSC CCE Mains Exam 2022 Notice directly from the link given below.