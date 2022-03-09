Patna High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022 for 129 Vacancies, 12th Pass Apply, Salary Upto 81100

Patna High Court (PHC) is hiringw 129 vacant posts of Stenographer (Group C). Check Vacancy, Exam Details, Important Details, Salary, Eligibility, How to Apply Here.

Patna High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022: Patna High Court (PHC) is looking to recruit 12th passed candidates for filling up 129 vacant posts of Stenographer (Group C) in Level 4. Applications are invited through online mode on the official website from 08 March 2022 to 29 March 2022 at patnahighcourt.gov.i.

The court will conduct Stenographer Recruitment Exam 2022 for the selection of the candidates under the pay scale Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100.

Patna High Court Stenographer Recruitment Notification

Patna High Court Stenographer Registration Link

Login Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 08 March 2022

Last date of Online Application - Rs. 81100

Patna High Court Stenographer Vacancy Details

Stenographer (Group C) - 129

UR - 55

EWS - 13

BC - 15

EBC - 23

SC - 21

ST - 2

Patna High Court Stenographer Salary

Rs. 25000 to Rs. 81100

Eligibility Criteria for Patna High Court Stenographer Posts

Educational and Other Qualifications:

12th passed

Certificate in English Shorthand and English Typing

Diploma/Certificate of at least 6 months’ course in Computer Application

Minimum speed of 8- wpm in English Shorthand and 40 wpm in English Typing

Patna High Court Stenographer Age Limit

Minimum Age : 18 Years

Maximum Age for Male: 37 Years.

Maximum Age for Female : 40 Years

Selection Process for Patna High Court Stenographer Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Exam - MCQ based Test followed by English Shorthand-computer typing test Interview

How to Apply for Patna High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website of PHC -patnahighcourt.gov.i Click on the link “Stenographer Recrutiment Exam 2022” Click on “Apply online” Click on the link to “Register” and fill in your details Login by using Registration Number and Password shared via SMS/Email Now, fill your personal details, additional details, communication details, qualification and experience, test city Then click ‘Save and Next’ Upload Documents, Photograph and Signature Pay Application Fee Take a printout of the finally submitted online application form

Patna High Court Stenographer Application Fee: