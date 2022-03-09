JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Patna High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022 for 129 Vacancies, 12th Pass Apply, Salary Upto 81100

 Patna High Court (PHC) is hiringw 129 vacant posts of Stenographer (Group C). Check Vacancy, Exam Details, Important Details, Salary, Eligibility, How to Apply Here.

Created On: Mar 9, 2022 11:31 IST
Patna High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022
Patna High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022

Patna High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022: Patna High Court (PHC) is looking to recruit 12th passed candidates for filling up 129 vacant posts of Stenographer (Group C) in Level 4. Applications are invited through online mode on the official website from 08 March 2022 to 29 March 2022 at patnahighcourt.gov.i.

The court will conduct Stenographer Recruitment Exam 2022 for the selection of the candidates under the pay scale Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100.

Patna High Court Stenographer Recruitment Notification

Patna High Court Stenographer Registration Link

Login Link

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 08 March 2022
  • Last date of Online Application - Rs. 81100

Patna High Court Stenographer Vacancy Details

Stenographer (Group C) - 129

  • UR -  55
  • EWS - 13
  • BC - 15
  • EBC - 23
  • SC - 21
  • ST - 2

Patna High Court Stenographer Salary

Rs. 25000 to Rs. 81100

Eligibility Criteria for Patna High Court Stenographer Posts

Educational and Other Qualifications:

  • 12th passed
  • Certificate in English Shorthand and English Typing
  • Diploma/Certificate of at least 6 months’ course in Computer Application
  • Minimum speed of 8- wpm in English Shorthand and 40 wpm in English Typing

Patna High Court Stenographer Age Limit

  • Minimum Age : 18 Years
  • Maximum Age for Male: 37 Years.
  • Maximum Age for Female : 40 Years

Selection Process for Patna High Court Stenographer Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Written Exam - MCQ based Test followed by English Shorthand-computer typing test
  2. Interview

How to Apply for Patna High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of PHC -patnahighcourt.gov.i
  2. Click on the link “Stenographer Recrutiment Exam 2022”
  3. Click on “Apply online”
  4. Click on the link to “Register” and fill in your details
  5. Login by using Registration Number and Password shared via SMS/Email
  6. Now, fill your personal details, additional details, communication details, qualification and experience, test city
  7. Then click ‘Save and Next’
  8. Upload Documents, Photograph and Signature
  9. Pay Application Fee
  10. Take a printout of the finally submitted online application form

Patna High Court Stenographer Application Fee:

  • UR/EWS/EBC/BC - Rs. 1000/-
  • SC/ST/OH - Rs. 500/-

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.