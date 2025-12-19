Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025
By Prabhat Mishra
Dec 19, 2025, 11:35 IST

India’s first nuclear reactor, APSARA, commissioned in 1956 at Trombay, marked Asia’s entry into nuclear research. This milestone established India’s atomic energy programme, enabling advances in science, medicine, agriculture, and indigenous reactor development.

The development of nuclear science marked a turning point in modern India’s scientific and technological progress. Soon after independence, Indian leadership recognised the importance of atomic energy for national development, research, and self-reliance. 

India started a base of peaceful nuclear research under the supervision of visionary scientists and a solid political base. The building of the first nuclear reactor in the country was considered one of the first and most important conquests of this endeavour. 

It was a historic step not only to place India in the ranks of the scientifically developed countries of the world but to pave the way to further advances in nuclear research, medicine, agriculture, and industry.

apsara-1

Source: brightcareermaker

Which was the first Nuclear Reactor in India?

The first nuclear reactor in India was APSARA.

APSARA was commissioned at Trombay, Mumbai, and achieved its first criticality on 4 August 1956. With this achievement, India became the first country in Asia to operate a nuclear research reactor. APSARA marked India’s formal entry into the nuclear age and became the cornerstone of the nation’s atomic energy programme.

Facts about India’s First Nuclear Reactor (APSARA)

Feature

Detail

Name of Reactor

APSARA

Country

India

Location

Trombay, Mumbai

Organisation

Atomic Energy Establishment, Trombay (Now Bhabha Atomic Research Centre – BARC)

Date of First Criticality

4 August 1956

Dedicated to the Nation

20 January 1957

First Prime Minister at Dedication

Jawaharlal Nehru

Type

Research Reactor

Distinction (India)

First nuclear reactor in India

Distinction (Asia)

First research reactor in Asia

What are the objectives for the establishment of the First Nuclear Reactor of India?

Major objectives for the establishment of the First Nuclear Reactor of India is:

  • Nuclear training of scientists and engineers.

  • Basic research on nuclear physics.

  • Neutron beam experiments

  • Neutron activation analysis

  • Radioisotopes production of:

    • Medicine

    • Agriculture

    • Industry

apsara-2

Source: PIB

What are the Design & Technical Features of the First Nuclear Reactor of India?

The Design & Technical Features of the First Nuclear Reactor of India are: 

  • Reactor Type: Swimming Pool Type Research Reactor

  • Thermal Power: 1 MW

  • Moderator: Light Water

  • Coolant: Light Water

  • Fuel Used: Enriched Uranium (plate-type fuel elements)

  • Construction:

    • Designed, built, and commissioned by Indian scientists and engineers

    • Completed in record time for its era

What is the Historical Importance of the  First Nuclear Reactor of India?

The Historical Importance of the First Nuclear Reactor of India is:

  • APSARA marked India’s entry into the nuclear age

  • It laid the foundation of India’s atomic energy programme

  • Proved India’s capability to build nuclear reactors indigenously

  • Helped in the development of later reactors like CIRUS, Dhruva, and research reactors

What are the Status of the APSARA Reactor in India?

The status of the APSARA Reactor in India is: 

  • Operational Period: 1956 – 2009

  • Original APSARA: Shut down in 2009

  • Upgraded Version:APSARA-U, commissioned later with modern safety features

Conclusion

The first nuclear reactor in India is called APSARA and is one of the achievements of the Indian scientific history. It was commissioned in 1956, and it made it possible to initiate the project of the atomic energy of India, enhance the possibilities of nuclear research, and contribute crucially to the nonviolent scientific and technological progress.


