The development of nuclear science marked a turning point in modern India’s scientific and technological progress. Soon after independence, Indian leadership recognised the importance of atomic energy for national development, research, and self-reliance.

India started a base of peaceful nuclear research under the supervision of visionary scientists and a solid political base. The building of the first nuclear reactor in the country was considered one of the first and most important conquests of this endeavour.

It was a historic step not only to place India in the ranks of the scientifically developed countries of the world but to pave the way to further advances in nuclear research, medicine, agriculture, and industry.

Which was the first Nuclear Reactor in India?